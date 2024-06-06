Destiny 2 devs rush to disable Final Shape exploit offering “infinite” enhancement cores

The Destiny 2 developers have rushed to disable an exploit in The Final Shape involving the legendary Khvostov, as it was allowing players to farm an “infinite” amount of enhancement cores.

The Final Shape has arrived in Destiny 2, bringing a tonne of new content to Bungie’s looter shooter. From a new campaign, new story, new Prismatic subclass, and even a completely new enemy race, Guardians from all over have rushed to hop into the title and begin exploring.

Despite a couple of issues with various login queues and error codes, players have been able to fully experience the campaign and the new location of the Traveler. Within the new location, Guardians have discovered the return of the Khvostov, a legendary weapon hailing from all the way back in Destiny 1.

However, they also uncovered an insane exploit that allowed them to farm “infinite” amounts of Enhancement Cores with it, leading to the devs promptly disabling the exploit and preventing players from utilizing it.

“Due to an issue, we will shortly be disabling the ability to pull the Legendary version of Khvostov from Collections.” the Bungie Help Twitter explained.

According to Destiny 2 exploit YouTuber Cheese Forever, Guardians were able to pull a Khvostov from their Collections for only one Enhancement Core, but could then dismantle it for seven, giving them six Enhancement Cores for free.

Enhancement Cores are a prime resource in Destiny 2, and Bungie wants to reward players with them for completing activities, so they’ve temporarily disabled this new acquisition method until further notice.

This has also put a damper on players who were looking to get the exotic version of the weapon. Bungie has stated that anyone who has already dismantled all copies of the legendary Khvostov weapon will not be able to acquire the exotic until a new fix is implemented.

The player base was not too happy about this announcement, as many criticized the devs for selectively choosing what to fix when the Destiny 2 servers were still having some trouble supporting the numerous Guardians logging in.