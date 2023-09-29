Destiny 2 devs reveals Gunsmith focusing coming in Season 23
The Destiny 2 developers have revealed a new Gunsmith weapon-focusing feature coming in Season 23 to help players farm for specific items while Bungie removes them from the world pool.
Arguably the most important aspect of Bungie’s Destiny 2 is the plentiful amount of loot on offer. From bows to trace rifles and even LMGs, there are weapons of every variety to mess around with in the game. Add the randomized perks each weapon can roll with means players will spend hours grinding for that perfect drop.
Since weapons are so highly sought after in Destiny 2, the devs are constantly adding more and more to entice the community. However, with the game being several years old, the world loot pool has become increasingly big, lowering the chance of finding specific weapons while on your journey.
Fortunately, Bungie is looking to take a shot at that come Season 23. The devs are introducing a new feature that aims to ease the pain of not getting the weapon you want.
In a recent TWID, the developers detailed that select foundry weapons will become available for focusing from Banshee-44. These weapons will no longer be obtainable from Legendary Engram world drops and can only be gained from Gunsmith Engrams and focusing.
Here are the weapons available for focusing from each foundry in Season 23.
Suros
- Cantata-57
- Syncopation-53
- Fugue-55
- Staccato-46
- Pizzicato-22
- Fioritura-59
Häkke
- Palmyra-B
- Perses-D
- Ragnhild-D
- Enyo-D
- Boudica-C
- Lodbrok-C
Veist
- Krait
- Redback-5si
- Funnelweb
- Lunulata-4b
- Taipan-4fr
- Jararaca-3sr
Omolon
- Snorri FR5
- Typhon GL5
- Ogma PR6
- Gallu RR3
- Ammit AR2
- Aurvandil FR6
All weapons available in Gunsmith focusing will need to be at least 4 seasons old, meaning these weapons are from seasons 16 to 19.