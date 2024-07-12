Destiny 2 devs reveal nerfs coming to Still Hunt meta pairing

Bungie has revealed that the extremely powerful meta pairing of exotic sniper Still Hunt with Celestial Nighthawk will be receiving a damage nerf in an upcoming update.

Destiny 2’s The Final Shape saw a bunch of new content and story being added to the game. One big reveal for the expansion was that legendary hunter Vanguard Cayde-6 would return to the franchise once more, somehow being resurrected within the Traveler.

Cayde wasn’t meant to stick around for long within the Final Shape, however, as he sacrifices himself to resurrect the Guardian’s ghost. But he did leave behind one of the most powerful exotics the game has ever seen, especially when wielded by a hunter.

Article continues after ad

The exotic Still Hunt has a unique bonus when being used by a hunter with Celestial Nighthawk. As the weapon mimics exactly what Celestial Nighthawk does, combining the three bullets into one powerful shot. However, it seems that this interaction has proven to be a little too powerful, and Bungie has revealed plans to nerf it.

Article continues after ad

Bungie Still Hunt has swiftly become one of the best DPS exotics, especially paired with Celestial Nighthawk.

Bungie revealed in an 11th July TWID that Still Hunt would be receiving a 25% damage nerf when being paired with Celestial Nighthawk. According to the devs, they’ve been closely monitoring the potency of the exotic, and believe it can be dropped down ever so slightly.

Article continues after ad

“While Hunters have the opportunity for some thematic tie-ins between Celestial Nighthawk, Golden Gun, and Still Hunt, this should help to reduce a bit of damage disparity between each class (and between what should be viable weapon alternatives).” the devs explained.

It’s pretty clear that Still Hunt has swiftly become one of the best exotics for Hunters, making the high mobility and damage class up to the standards of Warlock and Titan. In fact, this combo was used by the first player to ever solo The Witness, truly indicating just how strong this new exotic was.