Destiny 2 devs reassure Guardians franchise isn’t dead but “just getting started”

Destiny 2 developers Bungie have reassured fans of the game that the franchise isn’t dead, far from it, as they claim it’s “just getting started” with its 10th anniversary.

It’s a turbulent time to be a fan of Destiny 2. Not only were there huge layoffs at Bungie, but this was followed up by reports of scaled-back content, and the cancellation of the spin-off title code-named Payback. And now with news of a mobile title being on the horizon, Guardians are fearing for the future of the series.

Through it all, devs been in regular communication with the player base about the sudden changes, and have also launched in-game events to try and upkeep spirit in the community.

In a September 5 blog post, they doubled down, arguing the franchise isn’t dead, but in fact, is “just getting started.” They’ve been quick to reassure players that Destiny isn’t going anywhere.

Bungie The Destiny 2 devs promise that they’re “just getting started” with the franchise.

The devs shared what plans they have for the franchise, including a “short Dev Insight blog article discussing our goals for the future of Destiny.” Guardians will be guided along this blog by game director Tyson Green and narrative director Alison Lührs.

This also coincides with the start of Destiny 2: Codename Frontiers, and Destiny’s 10th anniversary as a franchise, a possible turning point for the franchise as we venture into uncharted territory.

However, those steering the ship are assuring players the upcoming blog will just be the start of their “commitment to ongoing communication” with the player base.

“This marks the beginning of regular updates from our development team about what’s next for Destiny 2, including details about its systems and future plans,” they outlined. “While the updates may be a bit rough around the edges as they are early in the development process, we’re excited about sharing our goals and progress with you.”

Bungie’s main plan going forward is to provide players with smaller, more direct intel dumps that should address the plans for the franchise going forward.

“Many thanks to all who’ve joined us over this ten-year journey. We’ve said a few times that we’re just getting started, and… it’s still very much true. The Light and Dark saga may have ended, but the future of Destiny is still unfolding before us.”