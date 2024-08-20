Destiny 2 devs crack down with new bans for hardware exploits

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has announced that they’re implementing new rules for anyone found using macro inputs, which will result in their account being restricted or even banned.

The developers of Destiny 2 take cheating very seriously; they’ve filed several lawsuits in the past against cheat makers and are adamant about keeping Destiny 2 safe for all Guardians. This includes banning peripherals and hardware cheats that players might use to gain an unfair advantage in whatever content they pick.

Whether it be PvP or PvE, Bungie wants to make sure players aren’t using any form of cheats to let them grab better gear, deal more damage, or perform in ways unintended by the devs.

Now, the devs are taking a stand against the use of input macros, third-party tools that can mimic playing the game even when you’re not at your desk.

The official Destiny 2 account has come forward on Reddit to explain that they’ve revised their Restriction and Ban Policy, which now includes punishments for anyone using input macros to automate gameplay.

“Players detected using automation to circumvent idle detection or perform automated activities to earn loot may be restricted or banned. Loot includes, but is not limited to, XP, materials, or drops (e.g. Exotic class items).”

It’s worth noting that these changes have only been implemented, so players using these tools before will not be retroactively punished. However, anyone caught after this change will not be so lucky.

Bungie also indicated that they were aware that these tools are also used by players with accessibility needs. As such, they’ve added a final note to reassure that players who are using these tools for non-nefarious reasons will not be punished.

“As a final note, accessibility in games is important to us. As we continue to look at opportunities within Destiny 2 to expand upon accessibility options, we want to ensure players who are using macros for the purpose of accessibility will not be actioned upon.”