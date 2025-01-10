Destiny 2 devs concede Revenant Act 3 trailer blunder misrepresented Slayer’s Fang

We’re quite big fans of the new Slayer’s Fang exotic (particularly with a certain Titan build), but it appears the new Destiny 2 Act 3 weapon hasn’t left everyone enamored.

Over on the game’s subreddit, one player pointed out that the trailer (which you can see below), looks like it triggers the ‘rain of void damage after the kill’.

That’s not part of the weapon’s actual perks, though, and the poster feels as though the new weapon was perhaps oversold in the footage.

Bungie responds to Slayer’s Fang trailer criticism

“They put the shotgun’s name on the screen, show someone getting kills with the shotgun, and then immediately cut to a rain of void damage after the kill in the same shot,” the OP explains.

While some had wondered if the additional damage was handed out by the weapon’s Catalyst, it’s part of the Apothecary’s Satchel.

The weapon’s exotic perk has nothing to do with the void ‘rain’. That’s one of the newest perks in the seasonal artifact. It’s called ‘Old God’s Rite’, and is tied to picking up a Void Breach.

The Destiny 2 Team account responded to the post on the subreddit and has already attracted a negative downvote ratio.

“We were trying to cram a shot of the Artifact perk activating in the trailer but looking back it does come across as seemingly caused by the Shotgun,” the devs explained.

“This wasn’t our intent but appreciate the feedback and we will try to make the functionality of different weapons/abilities more clear in future trailers.”

So while the Slayer’s Fang is fun, Bungie is aware it needs to be more careful when showing off its weapons going forward.

For more on Destiny 2, be sure to check out this year’s proposed Festival of the Lost armor, as well as Xur getting a big buff for Strange Coin hoarders.