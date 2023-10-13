Destiny 2 devs commemorate historic crafting exploit with free rewards

Destiny 2 developers at Bungie have announced they’ll be handing out a free emblem to help commemorate the infamous crafting exploit that happened earlier this year.

It’s been quite a year for Bungie’s looter shooter Destiny 2, one that’s been filled with highs and lows of tremendous size. As we hurtle our way toward The Final Shape, the player base is preparing for the final fight and conclusion of the Light and Dark saga that started a decade ago.

Arguably one of the most iconic incidents to occur throughout the year was the crafting exploit that plagued Season of the Witch. The exploit let players combine perks of weapons that shouldn’t be allowed together, resulting in some whacky hijinks.

Rather than a quick fix, Bungie decided to let the community run wild with the exploit, a decision that players applauded. Now a bit later down the track, Bungie is commemorating this iconic bug with a free reward for players who were involved.

Bungie Bungie will be awarding this emblem to any player who logged in during the affected period.

Destiny 2 devs commemorate ‘The Craftening’ exploit with emblem

Bungie has revealed in a recent TWID that they’d be awarding players with a new emblem to commemorate what they labeled as “The Craftening”.

The developers applauded the player’s creativity and politeness throughout the ordeal, which let them work hard on their end to fix the issues as soon as possible. The team wanted to commemorate this once-in-a-lifetime event in the most Bungie way possible.

In order to grab this brand-new emblem, players will need to have logged in sometime during the affected period. This was between September 15 at 9 AM PDT and September 21 at 10 AM PDT. Everyone who logged in during that time period will receive the emblem as soon as it’s ready to go in Season 23.

Unfortunately, if you weren’t actively playing during this period it may mean that you’ll miss out on this flashy new emblem, as the devs are yet to specify other means of obtaining it.