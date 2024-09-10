Destiny 2 devs accidentally reveal iconic D1 exotic Ice Breaker is returning

Destiny 2 developers Bungie made a bit of an oopsie by accidentally revealing their plans to bring back the iconic Destiny 1 sniper rifle exotic, Icebreaker.

Bungie is celebrating Destiny’s 10th Anniversary with a wealth of various events in and out of the game. This has included a ton of new information regarding the future of the franchise, what the devs have planned, and how they’re “just getting started”. On top of that, they’ve released free armor for players that you can pick up right now.

The 10th Anniversary also saw another iconic weapon take shape in Nerf form. Now alongside the Gjallarhorn, the Ace of Spades has been immortalized in a more tangible form. Players who were able to unlock the new limited-time Legend Title before Episode: Echoes ends will get the opportunity to purchase it early, with the offer including a special in-game ornament.

But Ace of Spades isn’t the only iconic exotic weapon being highlighted in the 10th Anniversary event, as it seems Destiny 2 may have accidentally revealed that Icebreaker will be making a return to the looter shooter.

Showcased in the key art, it’s clear that the prominently featured Guardian is holding the weapon, which any Destiny 1 veteran would instantly recognize.

The Ice Breaker was an exotic sniper rifle in Destiny 1 that had self-replenishing ammunition, had a chance to return ammo directly to the magazine, and also caused slain enemies to explode.

Destiny 2 had a similar weapon in the form of the Revoker, a legendary sniper that could return ammo if you missed a shot. But the real deal will be making a return to the game, as part of the 10th Anniversary celebration.

Global community lead dmg04 has also revealed that the sniper will be a reward from the new dungeon, likely being the rare exotic drop for completing it.