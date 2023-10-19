Destiny 2 developers shut down leaked exotic armor changes for Season 23

Destiny 2 developers at Bungie have shut down exotic armor change details that were leaked online ahead of the Season 23 update.

Destiny 2 is in the midst of the Season of the Witch. Soon enough, we’ll be welcoming in new content in the form of Season 23. With each changing season, developers Bungie are looking to modify and refit several pre-existing exotics, subclasses, and weapons so that they better suit the current Destiny 2 sandbox.

As new exotics are continuously introduced with each expansion, Bungie is constantly in a juggling act of trying to ensure older ones stay relevant so that players can buildcraft. This generally comes in the form of updates to their armor capabilities and in some cases complete reworks to their exotic perks.

Some exotic armor changes for Season 23 were seemingly revealed by Bungie a little early, causing much speculation in the player base. However, it appears these changes may not be what the community originally thought they were.

Destiny 2 devs address leaked exotic armor changes for Season 23

The Destiny 2 team has come forward on Reddit to debunk the leaked changes. The team began by clarifying that the leaks are not the full extent of what the developers have planned for Season 23.

The preview that only showcased Hunter was a small part of the larger tweaks coming to all classes in the coming season.

Bungie did also point out that, while some exotics have had their descriptions updated, they will remain functionally the same as we head into Season 23. The exotics with no confirmed changes are:

Shards of Galanor

St0mp-EE5

Mechaneer’s Tricksleeves

Celestial Nighthawk

Synthoceps

Karnstein Armlets

With several of these exotics being confirmed for no changes, there’s no telling what Bungie has in mind for Season 23. Unfortunately, this might mean that Destiny 2 players will have to wait it out to see what the devs have in store.