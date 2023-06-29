Destiny 2 dev reveals Lance Reddick’s last recorded voice lines as Zavala are now in-game

A Destiny 2 developer has revealed that the recently added Zavala voice lines were the last bits of dialogue they ever recorded with Lance Reddick.

Destiny 2 is nearing the end of its Light and Dark saga. With the release of Lightfall, we’re now only waiting for The Final Shape to conclude the lengthy plotline. The Final Shape will mark the ending of an era for Destiny, starting all the way back in the original release in 2014. The final expansion will involve many characters that players have come to know and care for over the years.

Article continues after ad

One character whom Destiny players have universally adored is the Titan Vanguard Zavala, who has helmed many an operation for The Last City. Unfortunately with the passing of beloved voice actor Lance Reddick, the community has been left uncertain as to whether or not we would hear Lance’s voice in the expansion.

While that still remains a mystery for now, a senior narrative designer at Bungie just revealed that recent dialogue for this week’s seasonal mission included the last lines they had recorded with Lance before his passing.

Article continues after ad

Destiny 2 developer reveals recent Zavala dialogue last recorded with Lance Reddick

“Sobering moment listening to the final radio conversation in the HELM today. Pretty sure these were the last lines I ever recorded with Lance.” the tweet reads.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It is not yet certain if these are the last we may hear of Lance in-game, however, as the developer confirmed that they don’t record lines in chronological order. Furthermore, this is also just a single developer. There’s always a chance Lance recorded various bits of content with others from Bungie along the way.

Article continues after ad

This particular developer replied when asked for clarification if these were the last lines Lance ever recorded.

“Possibly both? Unsure. But I’m pretty sure the session we recorded, this radio was the last one with Lance. That said we don’t record content in chronological order, so there may still be something? But what I said is what I said, it was the last lines I ever recorded with Lance.” he responded.

This clarification means that we may not have heard all of the lines recorded by the late voice actor, with Zavala still remaining a pivotal character within the game. We’re sure to hear more from Bungie in the coming months as we draw near to the Final Shape