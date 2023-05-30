Destiny 2 Deep Dives secret has players begging for a ping system

The new Deep Dives playlist in Destiny 2 is frustrating players, pushing them to ask for a ping system due to difficulties getting teammates to complete the Toland Orb secret.

As part of the Season of the Deep update, Destiny 2 introduced a range of seasonal activities for players to complete. Amongst these are two new playlists, Salvage and Deep Dives.

Deep Dives are the harder of the two with a recommended power level of 1810. They also reward better loot with a high chance of dropping Red Border Weapons.

However, players are having a tough time getting that extra loot as it’s locked behind a secret most don’t know about. This has led the Destiny 2 community to want a ping system added.

Destiny 2 players want ping system to finish Deep Dives secret

A Destiny 2 fan took to Reddit to post a humorous video showcasing their experience trying to activate the new secret while playing Deep Dives.

The secret requires all three players to interact and ‘Invoke Darkness’ with the Toland Orb, triggering a unique event. Completing the event will reward all players with Tier 3 loot, providing improved drops and a second chest at the end of the Deep Dive.

However, with Destiny 2 having no ping system and text chat being disabled by default on console, it can be difficult to get everyone to come over.

Frustrated by the lack of communication tools, one user responded: “Team activities should have a way to communicate with your team. If voice chat and text chat are opt in, at least give us a ping system.”

Several replies agreed with this stance with other fans saying: “We need a ping system,” and “D2 needs a ping system for real.”

It’s less common for a AAA team-based shooter to not have a ping system in this day and age. Most competitive FPS like Apex Legends, Overwatch 2, and Warzone 2 all feature a contextual ping wheel that adapts based on what is being pinged.