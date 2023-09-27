Destiny 2 Crota’s End armor changes make getting missing pieces easier

Bungie has changed how armor drops work in Destiny 2’s Crota’s End raid by increasing the variety of drops across different encounters making it easier to get missing pieces.

Heading into Crota’s End there were concerns in the community that Destiny 2’s latest raid wouldn’t deliver. The looter shooter’s core community wanted a challenge but with Crota’s being reprised content that wasn’t guaranteed.

However, it did not disappoint with Crota’s End offering some of the hardest content in Destiny. This difficulty made the grind more satisfying but some players had noticed they were receiving some drops more than others.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The strange weighting of drops was particularly noticeable with armor as some pieces were being rewarded much more frequently than others. Now Bungie has acknowledged this and made the appropriate changes.

Crota’s End armor changes increases drop variety in Destiny 2’s newest raid

Bungie revealed a list of changes for Crota’s End that should result in armor pieces being more evenly distributed across its four encounters.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Announced in this week’s TWID patch notes, the changes are as follows:

Crota’s End loot pool has been modified to have a more balanced distribution of armor pieces. This change only affects armor. Weapon drops remain as before . This is the new loot pool, per encounter: Abyss: helmet, gauntlets, and chest armor Oversoul Throne Bridge: gauntlets, chest armor, and leg armor Ir Yut: chest armor, leg armor, and class item Crota, Son of Oryx: leg armor, class item, and helmet



Bungie

Based on the community’s testing it is believed that the previous loot pool rewarded gauntlets and chest armor on three encounters while helmet and leg armor were only available in one.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

After the tweaked distribution, every armor piece is now available from at least two encounters. This is great news for those farming the raid and trying to collect every unique armor set.