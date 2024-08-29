Destiny 2 community furious as new Exotic locked behind old story content

Destiny 2 fans are furious after developers Bungie locked the new Exotic weapon Choir of One behind several old story missions, requiring players to go back and complete them if they haven’t done so.

Act Three of Destiny 2’s most recent Echoes episode has only just been released. With it came a new story and a new exotic mission that many players have jumped into in the hopes of getting new exotic loot.

However, Guardians were quick to run into a myriad of bugs and issues, some of which soft-locked their progress in the mission.

To add further insult to injury, some who got all the way through it weren’t even rewarded the exotic weapon. The reasoning for this was later revealed by Bungie in a tweet, which further added to the frustration of players.

It turns out that Guardians must complete the entire story of both Act One and Act Two before receiving rewards from the Encore: Overture mission. This left players fuming, as many agreed the announcement should have gone out before the exotic mission was released.

“Won’t lie, this should have been something stated before the act came out,” one player pointed out.

Others such as content creator FalloutPlays suggested making the mission “unlaunchable” before players completed the previous acts to prevent further disappointment from unknowing Guardians.

Fellow content creator Sweatcicle also called out Bungie for “gatekeeping” the exotic behind story missions that “nobody wants to play through.”

“Stop gatekeeping the stuff people really want to play. Nobody wants to play through meaningless story shit to play the exotic mission/get the weapon. Wasted 35 minutes to find out I can’t get the new exotic because I didn’t play through Act 2”

“The gatekeeping of loot is STILL falling on deaf ears. I am tired of being told how to play and when to play,” another player agreed.

Bungie has not yet said if they’d lift these restrictions on the exotic mission, but it might be too late, as it seems that the damage has already been done.