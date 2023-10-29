Destiny 2 community debate one feature they want removed from the game

The Destiny 2 community has taken to Reddit to discuss one feature they would eliminate from the game if they had the chance.

As a live service, Destiny 2 is a constantly evolving ecosystem that updates features and content regularly through the seasonal model and patches. One of the byproducts of this system is that the rapid pace of change required can lead to hit-and-miss additions.

As such, there are still a lot of contentious inclusions that remain part of the game despite fan protestations. Though there are a lot of disagreements in the community on what those are, there are some features that unite the player base in condemnation.

Now, a post has asked Guardians what they would choose if they had the opportunity to remove just one feature from the game.

Destiny 2 players put Content Vault on the chopping block

The question of what to remove, posed on Reddit, immediately garnered a lot of responses. Many pointed to the Content Vault as a potential target, with players keen to see historic zones and activities return to the game.

Others did point out the logistical issues this could cause, particularly in zones that have changed over time, with one saying: “I don’t know how they would do all seasons without having 4-5 different versions of the helm you can choose to load into, all labeled with their respective DLC. But I would love all of Forsaken’s seasons to come back, and the Red War campaign with a legendary difficulty.”

Another interesting area of discussion related to a phenomenon known as “sandbox overlap.” Specifically, this refers to PvP buffs and nerfs affecting PvP and vice-versa. Though there is currently some separation, one player noted: “They aren’t completely separated. Which is what we want. Talking weapons doing different damage to players vs pve enemies, cooldowns for abilities and exotics being different, you name it.”

The Destiny 2 community had plenty more suggestions to put to Bungie, ranging from the profoundly plausible to the spectacularly unlikely. Whether the release of The Final Shape and beyond will see any come to fruition remains to be seen.

