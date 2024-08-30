Upcoming Destiny 2 nerf puts time limit on fan-favorite Exotic’s fun factor

Despite how much players have enjoyed the Exotic Auto Rifle, Destiny 2 developers will nerf Choir of One in a future update.

Bungie kicked off Echoes Act 3 on August 27, inviting Destiny 2 players to participate in the final part of the Episode 1 arc.

After completing the Act 3 Exotic Mission titled Encore, users can craft Choir of One, a new Exotic Auto Rifle whose properties make it perfect for Void builds and Titan mains.

The weapon’s special ammo and incredible damage output put players in a state of shock and awe. After all, firing from the hip basically turned the Auto Rifle into a shotgun. But good things don’t always last long.

According to social media posts from the Destiny 2 Team, nerfs will take the Exotic down a few notches when Episode 2 drops on October 8. The changes will specifically address a couple of bugs impacting the gun’s ammo reserves and damage.

As of now, the Destiny 2 crew says Choir of One holds more ammo in its reserves than initially intended and hip-fire projectiles deal more damage than they should when buffed by Divinity.

In response to questions on Reddit, a Bungie developer divulged the number of reserves currently sits “around 400 or more,” while it “should be closer to 200.”

Since the new changes won’t go live until October 8, players should just focus on having a “fun time,” the team concluded in its original post.

The Destiny 2 community is less than thrilled about a timer being placed on the Choir of One in-game domination.

“Stop balancing the fun out of the game,” one player stated in the Twitter/X replies.

On Reddit, another player wrote, “Bungie, plz, nerf the guns before rolling out. It just feels bad, getting a new awesome toy, just [for it] to be taken.”

However, many understand ironing out the glitches is a must, they just hope the ammo reserves won’t take too big of a hit.