Fan-made Destiny 2 site shutting down following cease and desist

A unique site that allowed Destiny fans and players to generate 3D models of the game’s weapons, armor and items is to be shut down following the delivery of a cease and desist order.

In a post on Reddit, the creator of destinystlgenerator.com revealed they had received an email from compliance corporation CSC Global. In it, they claimed that the website’s name is an infringement on their client’s trademark.

Interestingly, there is no mention of the creation of the 3D assets being in violation. The owner of the site goes on to say: “Effective immediately, I’ve turned off the website, and it’s no longer available. The site was low on my priorities, so I don’t mind shutting it down but posting this to raise community awareness since there’s a lot of third-party websites using the word Destiny in their URL and web content.”

Fans mostly used the site itself for the creation of cosplay and 3D-printed models. Specifically, it’s not the lone use of the word causing legal headaches in this case, but rather the use of the word in combination with a product related to the game.

Though the email does not explicitly state that Bungie has requested the cease and desist, they do have a significant history of using the company in question to do so.

CSC Global and Bungie have a history of using cease and desist notices

As an affiliate partner of Bungie, CSC Global has a significant history of issuing similar takedowns to other organizations. Back in 2022, they issued hundreds of YouTube copyright strikes to channels that had uploaded all or part of the game’s soundtrack. However, some of these eventually turned out to be false claims by a disgruntled YouTuber who had been on the receiving end of one of these strikes.

Though much of the blame for the above incident eventually fell on YouTube, this latest takedown is a relatively consistent pattern from the organization. In an update to the original post, the site’s owner is now in discussions with Bungie to find a resolution that will allow the site to stay alive.

With Destiny approaching a climax of its own, the future for the game as a whole is unclear. With seasons about to become a thing of the past and a new episodic direction to come, retaining and growing the game’s community will be more critical than ever.