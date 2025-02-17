You can get unreleased weapons in Destiny 2 right now in Heresy Act 1

Destiny 2 players say they’ve mistakenly received “unreleased weapons” in Heresy Act 1, thanks to something amiss with a new seasonal item.

Episode: Heresy Act 1 added several new weapons to the Destiny sequel, with four more entering the mix once the Sundered Doctrine Dungeon went live.

Plus, the addition of a returning Void Hand Cannon and a new Sniper Rifle gave players yet another reason to dive back into the reworked Trials of Osiris activity.

However, these newly implemented guns aren’t the only ones that Destiny 2 players have been unlocking in the latest Episode. Some users have even received access to weapons that should not yet be accessible in-game.

Destiny 2 is accidentally giving out “unreleased weapons”

A player has shared a screenshot on Reddit of the “unreleased weapon” they randomly received in their Destiny Item Manager. The weapon in question is a new Fusion Rifle called Afterlight.

“It showed up in the last slot of my vault on DIM as ???” the user explained. When pressed further about the gun’s functionality, they noted that “yes, [it] works normal.”

The original poster isn’t the only one to have encountered this oddity, either. A handful of other people in the comments claimed they’ve also received the aforementioned Fusion Rifle as well as an unreleased Void Bow.

Bungie/Hedgyyyyyy

One person said the issue is due to an error of some kind involving the new Tome of Want seasonal item. They wrote, “Tome of Want is giving out a bunch of the guns you’re not supposed to get yet if you only slot the first box. Whoops.”

Notably, BungieLeaks on Twitter/X called attention to the issue shortly after Heresy Act 1’s launch. Weapons like the Afterlight aren’t supposed to become available until Heresy Act 2 and later.

Since players are still unlocking this particular weapon and others, it’s clear Bungie still has some rough edges to smooth over in future updates.