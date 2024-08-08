Future Destiny 2 update will rework Blight Ranger and other underused Exotics

According to developers, an upcoming Destiny 2 update will rework Exotic armor pieces like the Blight Ranger gear.

Blight Ranger is an Exotic helmet for the Hunter that never held favor among Destiny 2 fans, despite boasting an eye-catching design.

In the past, the item has suffered from bugs, one of which prevented it from properly reflecting damage. While developers have addressed this issue and tweaked the item over time, players still consider it one of the worst Exotic armor pieces in all of Destiny.

The community’s ongoing requests for buffs to the helmet may soon come to pass, though. In a blog post on Thursday, August 8, Bungie noted The Final Shape’s next Episode – Revenant – will usher in “buffs and reworks for underused Exotic armor pieces.”

Destiny 2’s Blight Ranger will count among the impacted armor pieces, along with Mask of the Quiet One, Skull of Dire Ahamkara, and others. What the changes to these Exotic items may entail have not been shared as of writing.

However, the post further stated that players can expect “plenty of other small tweaks to Exotic armor aiming to provide meaningful utility boosts.”

Bungie

It’s not yet clear when Episode 2: Revenant will become available. Act 3 of the first Episode won’t go live until August 27 and doesn’t have a firm end date as of yet.

With that in mind, the wait for tweaks to the Blight Ranger and other underutilized Exotics could persist for the next several weeks.

These update plans from Bungie come on the heels of the 8.0.5 patch, which the community hasn’t received too well. The patch notably nerfed rocket jumping with The Mountaintop launcher and significantly reduced the Graviton Lance’s firing rate.

At the very least, developers will address the latter issue in an upcoming hotfix. However, it, too, currently lacks a firm due date.