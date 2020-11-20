 Destiny 2 Beyond Light update 3.0.0.3 nerfs Stasis abilities: patch notes - Dexerto
Destiny

Destiny 2 Beyond Light update 3.0.0.3 nerfs Stasis abilities: patch notes

Published: 20/Nov/2020 3:07

by Brad Norton
Destiny 2 gameplay
Bungie

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Beyond Light introduced Stasis to Destiny 2 but just over a week later, the powerful new subclass has already been scaled back ahead of the incoming Raid Race.

One of the major selling points of the latest Destiny expansion was the addition of an all-new elemental power. When the series first kicked off in 2014, Solar, Void, and Arc were the only damage types in the game. A fourth finally being added into the mix was a huge deal, though the community was quick to uncover some downsides of Stasis in the first few days.

From frustrating PvP freeze abilities to outright broken damage output in PvE activities, the introduction of Stasis hasn’t been the smoothest experience. Rather than waiting to fix every issue at once, however, Bungie has already rushed out a lightning-fast hotfix. Primarily to nip some game-breaking issues in the bud before the Deep Stone Crypt Raid goes live on November 21.

From an assortment of ability nerfs to various exploits and bug fixes, here’s everything there is to know about the 3.0.0.3 hotfix in Destiny 2.


“It’s not often that an entirely new subclass makes its entrance into the ecosystem of Destiny 2,” Bungie reminded us in the latest TWAB blog post. “We’ve heard it’s a ton of fun to use, but certain aspects of this new subclass can be frustrating to go up against.”

As a result, various abilities have been scaled back quite significantly, none more so than the problematic Warlock powers. “Our goal here is to do some early tuning to rein Shadebinders back in while still maintaining their overall efficacy and power fantasy.”

First up, you’ll notice that players will be able to break out of Stasis quicker than before. A 20HP damage dropoff should free you from the ice much faster. Additionally, a number of Warlock abilities will be weaker on the whole. Penumbral blast is now slower and comes with a reduced range. While Winter’s Wraith is now six seconds shorter than before.

You may have noticed some viral videos soon after the release of Beyond Light. A number of players went back to earlier Raid bosses to test the lethality of new Stasis abilities, essentially breaking the game in their tests.

Bungie has “worked at a lightning pace to develop” the new hotfix. This means the upcoming Raid Race won’t be tarnished by absurd cheese strats and instant boss kills. 

For PvP specifically, Cold Snap has been drastically overhauled as the freeze duration will now last just 1.35 seconds, opposed to 4.75 seconds. The same applies to Ice Flare Bolts and Penumbral Blast.

“When it comes to crafting new abilities, we believe the risk of shipping something a little hot is better than playing it safe and shipping something that doesn’t get you excited.” Excitement for PvP in particular, was quickly minimized those this hotfix should address the biggest complaints.

Destiny 2 gameplay
Bungie
With The next Raid Race on the horizon, you can expect this hotifx to shut down any exploit attempts.

Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for more significant changes down the line as well. While the devs were quick to get this hotfix out ahead of the Raid, more is still yet to be done,

“This will not be the last change to Stasis this Season,” Bungie confirmed. The full patch notes for the 3.0.0.3 hotfix can be seen below.

COMBAT

WEAPONS

  • Fixed an issue where the Coriolis Force Fusion Rifle was getting more ammo than intended from ammo bricks.
  • Fixed an issue where the Witherhoard damage debuff wasn’t being removed properly.
      • Witherhoard has now been re-enabled.

 ABILITIES

Stasis  
  • Fixed exploits with the Warlock Shadebinder Super.
  • Stasis breakout damage reduced (110->90hp).
      • Adjusted the curve that reduces breakout damage using Resilience.
      • Increased the damage reduction effect Resilience has so that higher tiers of Resilience are more valuable.
      • Caps out at 90 Resilience.
  • Penumbral Blast (Stasis Warlock melee) projectile speed reduced by 20%.
  • Penumbral Blast (Stasis Warlock melee) range reduced (was 28m now 16m).
  • Winter’s Wrath (Stasis Warlock Super) duration reduced (was 30s now 24s).
  • Winter’s Wrath light attack (Stasis Warlock Super) cost reduced (was 5% per burst, now 4.5% per burst).
  • Cold Snap seeker speed reduced by 23%.
Against Guardians:  
  • Cold Snap freeze duration lowered (was 4.75s now 1.35s).
  • Ice Flare Bolts freeze duration lowered (was 4.75s now 1.35s).
  • Penumbral Blast (Stasis Warlock melee) freeze duration lowered (was 4.75s now 1.35s).
  • Winter’s Wrath heavy attack (Stasis Warlock Super) no longer affects players who are not encased.

GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

REWARDS

  • Fixed an issue where Pinnacle rewards were not dropping at the correct Power.
  • Fixed an issue where several repeatable bounties were providing more XP than intended.

ACTIVITIES

  • Fixed an issue on Exodus Crash where the Spider Tank wasn’t spawning.
      • Exodus Crash has been re-enabled.

GENERAL

  • Fixed an issue that was causing ARUGULA errors.
  • Fixed an issue where Fragment pursuits were purchasable with a full inventory.

 

Destiny

World’s First Race in Destiny 2 Beyond Light: Start time, rewards, details

Published: 18/Nov/2020 14:08

by Andrew Highton
character in destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Beyond Light’s Deep Stone Crypt raid promises to be an intense affair. The race to be the first team to overcome this struggle will be as fierce as ever. Here’s a quick rundown about the World’s First race in Beyond Light and information on its start time and details.

There’s a certain prestige that comes with a brand new Destiny raid. These multiple hour slogs are pure tests of endurance, skill, and determination. Granted, they don’t have to be done in one sitting, but they do if you want to be the first team to successfully complete it.

As with Garden of Salvation, Crown of Sorrow, Scourge of the Past, and many more, Deep Stone Crypt promises to be just as satisfying. In order to prepare yourselves for the raid and all the delights that come with it, we’ll try and inform you as best as we can.

Here is everything to know about the World’s First race in Beyond Light, including start time and other information.

Deep Stone Crypt Raid

3 players in destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie
It’s going to be a heated few hours.

As we previously discussed with our article on the Deep Stone Crypt raid, we expect this raid to take 4-6 hours to complete. Teams of 6 will enter the fray with a maxed-out power level in the hope of etching their names into the history books.

But we already know that even if you’ve achieved the max power level of 1250, Bungie will cap it at 1230. It will remain like this for the first 24hrs of the raid’s debut. This is an added challenge for the teams that want to be first. The consensus is that 24hrs is all that will be needed as a team will achieve this.

Also, Artifact power will be DISABLED during the first 24hrs too, so bear that in mind.

When does it start?

Deep Stone Crypt will officially go live on November 21. These are the different times it will go live:

  • 10 AM PT
  • 12 PM CT
  • 1 PM ET
  • 6 PM GMT

With that, it’s worth remembering that you need to be at Power Level 1230, so if you’re planning on taking part in the race, be sure to have hit that by the allotted time.

What will you face?

eramis in destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie
Will the boss be Eramis?

Bungie is being very steadfast in their approach to the raid and isn’t revealing any proper information about what players will be facing. The main rumors circulating are that it will either be a reincarnation of Eramis or one of Ermais’ lieutenants — possibly Aatrax — that Eramis sent to Deep Stone during Beyond Light.

Whomever it is, they’ll surely tie into the Beyond Light story to maintain continuity.

Rewards

destiny 2 raid title belt
Gladd
The fireteam will win personalized championship belts amongst other things.

But what incredible goodies will you win if you beat the raid first? Only a Destiny title belt! Seriously. In addition to the belt, the box it comes with also contains some freebies including an official signed congratulation card from Bungie themselves.

In order to be recognized as the first team, Bungie’s website says the following: “The Fireteam must loot the final chest before returning to orbit or their finish may not be recorded. A team’s official finish will be recorded when they return to Orbit.”

On the other hand, if the World’s First race is something you’re not too keen on, then you’ll be pleased to know that you can still get access to goodies too. Everyone that finishes the raid at any point during the first 24 hours will get an exclusive emblem. For everyone that manages to complete the raid before 9am PT on December 1, you’ll be able to purchase a Europa-ready raid jacket.

Result delayed?

It doesn’t appear that the event will be getting postponed despite things like the Destiny 2: Beyond Light exploit that kills bosses in one hit.

However, Bungie has warned players that the results will be delayed as they have to sift through all of them and ensure there’s been no foul-play. As mentioned previously, the prestige and honor that goes into these historic occasions mean that standards have to be met.

There have previously been allegations of cheating to win the contest, especially with the Leviathan raid.

Congratulations to Redeem For Cheating to World’s First from DestinyTheGame

Hopefully the content runs smoothly and it will be interesting to see which Fireteam comes out as the victor.