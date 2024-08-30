Destiny 2’s best Sword is perfect weapon to farm before next week’s event

Destiny 2 is giving Swords a huge buff next week, with an in-game event that provides infinite regenerating ammo in most activities.

The event will go live on September 3 and run until the weekly reset on September 10, making Swords incredibly powerful while the temporary buff is live. The lone exception is Raids where the buff won’t apply with Bungie claiming that doing so “trivializes” competitive game modes.

To make the most of this event, you’ll want to own a meta Sword before it begins. There are a lot of great Swords in Destiny, but Falling Guillotine is the best option for DPS and slaying bosses.

The Void Sword was reissued in Season 23, with Bungie giving it one of the most stacked perk pools in the entire sandbox. It can roll a range of meta damage perks, including Frenzy and Vorpal Weapon in column three, plus Bait & Switch, Sword Logic, and Surrounded in column four.

Its impressive perk pool allows Falling Guillotine to out-damage every other sword in the game, with this PvE god roll being particularly strong:

Blade: Jagged Edge

Guard: Swordmaster’s Guard

Perk 1: Frenzy

Perk 2: Bait and Switch/Surrounded

Dexerto Those who played during Into The Light may have a shiny Falling Guillotine stored in their vault.

Frenzy is the standout option in its column, providing a 15% damage boost that is easy to trigger. As for alternatives, Vorpal Weapon works well too but only provides a 10% boost on Heavy weapons, so Frenzy is preferred for DPS rotations.

Meanwhile, Surrounded provides a colossal 40% damage buff when activated. This is incredible but requires at least three enemies to be nearby, which isn’t always practical. For a general-purpose roll, consider using Surrounded instead, which buffs damage by only 30% but is easier to procc.

You can get Falling Guillotine by completing runs of Onslaught, found in the Vanguard destination tab. It is highly recommended to attune the Void Sword at Commander Zavala before playing, as this increases the Sword’s drop rate by 60%.

Those who don’t want to play Onslaught should consider getting Ergo Sum or Bequest instead, which are among the best Swords in Destiny 2. These powerful alternatives are also meta and will be great options to take advantage of the upcoming event.