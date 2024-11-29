How to get Glimmer fast in Destiny 2: Best Glimmer farms in 2024

Glimmer is one of the most important resources in Destiny 2, and you’ll need to farm plenty to avoid constantly running out and not being able to get the weapons you want most.

From focusing to crafting, acquiring the best PvE weapons and best PvP weapons can require a lot of Glimmer. It’s staggering how fast a full stack of 500,000 Glimmer can disappear if you get a little unlucky going for a roll, and earning it all back takes far longer.

Article continues after ad

That is unless you use these Glimmer farms and methods, which are the current best ways to get the valuable currency as fast as possible, and continue spending to your heart’s content.

Glimmer boosting Mods and Tonics

Dexerto

Before you jump into any activities, there’s two big passive buffs you need to use to get Glimmer faster: A Large Tonic of Glimmering and the Ultimate Glimmer Booster ghost mod.

The Ultimate Glimmer Booster mod is incredibly important, as it boosts all Glimmer gains by 65% when active. There’s no catch either, with this boost applying to all and every Glimmer drop you receive. From activity completions to enemy loot, using this mod makes every worthwhile method more efficient.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For even greater gains, you can partner this with the Large Tonic of Glimmer. Added in Episode Revenant, this tonic recipe rewards additional Glimmer for completing activities and defeating combatants. You can expect drops of x10,000 Glimmer every few hundred kills, which adds up quickly if you play enemy-dense content.

Heroic Public Events

Dexerto

If you are actively farming Glimmer, completing Heroic Public Events is the fastest method in Destiny 2. More specifically, you’ll want to complete them on the EDZ, as this unique patrol location spawns Public Events more frequently than anywhere else, making it easy to chain them together.

Article continues after ad

Completing a Heroic Public Event with the Ultimate Glimmer Booster mod equipped rewards between 15,000 and 20,000 Glimmer. Using this method, you can expect in excess of 150,000 Glimmer per hour, which should be enough to fund your weapon crafting and focusing needs.

Double Nightfall rewards

Bungie

Every so often the rewards for completing Nightfalls are doubled, giving twice as many weapon rolls, crafting resources, and Glimmer whenever you complete one. Ordinarily, Nightfalls aren’t a great source of Glimmer, but this makes them a solid option, especially if you use a Tonic of Glimmering at the same time.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

What makes this method so worthwhile is that you’ll also be receiving double Vanguard progress, scoring youself additional Vanguard Engrams and vendor ranks as you play. However, this is only viable when these bonuses are active, so be sure to keep an eye on the weekly Nightfall modifiers to make sure you don’t miss out.

Xur’s weekly offerings

Dexerto

Every Friday, Xur shows up in the Tower to offer various Exotics, Catalysts, and much more. Glimmer is included among his weekly stock, giving you an easy way to quickly earn it. How much he is offering varies, but it will typically be in excess of 100,000 Glimmer per week, and all you need to buy it is a few Strange Coins.

Article continues after ad

The downside is that you can only purchase whatever he is offering in a given week, and his Glimmer supplies won’t refresh until the following weekend. As such, this is a complementary method to other options that can be used to earn Glimmer while also ranking up the Exotic vendor to earn even more rewards, including Red Border Weapons.

Article continues after ad

Completing the Season Pass

Dexerto

Each episode has its own Season Pass made up of 200 tiers, many of which reward Glimmer. You can earn up to 570,000 Glimmer in each Season Pass, with this requiring no more effort than simply progressing through it as normal.

Article continues after ad

This method becomes especially useful if you need to urgently craft or focus something and don’t have time to farm Glimmer. Leave a few redeemable Glimmer rewards in your Season Pass and simply claim them when needed. You’ll never have to fail trying to craft a weapon in The Enclave before realizing you are broke ever again.

Rahool’s material exchange

Dexerto

Once up a time, Rahool was the only Glimmer farming method you needed. Before Legendary Shards were removed, most players would just go to Rahool and trade them in for heaps of Glimmer. However, that’s no longer an option, but the Awoken Cryptarch still has his uses.

Article continues after ad

Even though you can’t trade in Legendary Shards anymore, there’s still the option to trade in four other resources: Dark Fragments, Phantasmal Fragments, Herealways Piece, and Upgrade Modules. Most of these are useless outside of the material exchange, so there’s no reason to not trade them in. However, you’ll want to hold on to a few Upgrade Modules to power up gear.

Article continues after ad

As for what to spend your hard-earned Glimmer on, check out what Iron Banner has to offer to see what meta guns are available in the limited-time PvP mode, as well as the best Exotic weapons to use right now.