Ascendant Challenge in Destiny 2 this week (Jan 21 – 28)

Each week a new Ascendant Challenge is featured in Destiny 2, bringing a new challenge for you to overcome to claim the rewards on offer.

Ascendant Challenges are weekly activities that involve platforming and provide a range of rewards specific to The Dreaming City. Completing these are required to unlock the Cursebreaker title and to finish several triumphs, making them a must for newbies and veterans alike.

However, their locations aren’t well explained in-game, so here’s this week’s Ascendant Challenge, as well as the full rotation and available rewards for Revenant Act 3.

What is the Ascendant Challenge in Destiny 2 this week?

This week’s Ascendant Challenge is Keep of Honed Edges, which will remain featured until the next weekly reset on January 28, 2025.

After arriving at the location shown in the image below, you’ll need to gain the Ascendance buff to reveal platforms that can be used to enter the Ascendant Challenge. To do so, drink a Tincture of Queensfoil and use the uncovered platforms to ascend and enter the nearby portal.

Where is the Ascendant Challenge located?

To reach the Keep of Honed Edges challenge, enter The Dreaming City and head northeast to Rheasilvia. From here, continue northeast to reach a large monastery and follow the central path through the building.

Eventually you will reach Harbinger’s Seclude, where you can carry on through the right path past a group of Taken combatants. Once again, continue on past the large open room and the spiraling staircase that follows.

Once you go far enough, you will reach a bridge leading to a statue with a portal above its head. This is the Ascendant Challenge, which you can enter by drinking a Tincture of Queensfoil and parkouring up to it. Alternatively, the Stasis and Strand subclasses have abilities that let you to skip the platforming entirely.

Ascendant Challenge rotation in Revenant Act 3

Here is the full Ascendant Challenge rotation for Revenant Act 3, with the activity switching between the following featured challenges and locations each week:

DATEASCENDANT CHALLENGELOCATION
January 7Forfeit ShrineGardens of Esila
January 14Shattered RuinsSpine of Keres
January 21Keep of Honed EdgesHarbinger’s Seclude
January 28Agonarch AbyssBay of Drowned Wishes
February 4Cimmerian GarrisonChamber of Starlight
February 11OuroboreaAphelion’s Rest
February 18Forfeit ShrineGardens of Esila

All available rewards

Completing Ascendant Challenges rewards Powerful Weapons from The Dreaming City’s loot pool, which can be dismantled using Upgrade Modules to boost your power level.

To make the most of your time, be sure to grab Petra Venj’s weekly bounty before completing this week’s Ascendant Challenge, as this will reward you an additional drop from the loot pool.

Here are all of the weapons in the loot pool that you can earn by completing Ascendant Challenges:

WEAPONARCHETYPEPERK 1PERK 2
The Abide the Return sword in Destiny 2.
Abide the Return		Solar SwordDuelist’s Trance
Energy Transfer
Relentless Strikes
Thresh
Tireless Blade
Turnabout		Attrition Orbs
En Garde
Incandescent
Permeability
Valiant Charge
Whirlwing Blade
The Retold Tale shotgun in Destiny 2.
Retold Tale		Void ShotgunLead From Gold
Loose Change
Quickdraw
Repulsor Brace
Slideshot
Well-Rounded		Barrel Constrictor
Deconstruct
Destabilizing Rounds
Killing Wind
One-Two Punch
Snapshot Sights
The Sleepless rocket launcher in Destiny 2.
Sleepless		Arc Rocket LauncherAuto-Loading Holster
Ensemble
Field Prep
Slickdraw
Tracking Module
Wellspring		Attrition Orbs
Bipod
Chain Reaction
Demolitionist
High Ground
Permeability
The Tigerspite assault rifle in Destiny 2.
Tigerspite		Kinetic Auto RifleFragile Focus
Invisible Hand
Moving Target
Outlaw
Overflow
Subsistence		Attrition Orbs
Demolitionist
Eye of the Storm
Frenzy
Kill Clip
Kinetic Tremors
The Twilight Oath sniper rifle in Destiny 2.
Twilight Oath		Solar Sniper RifleEnlightened Action
Envious Assassin
Heal Clip
Killing Wind
Opening Shot
Surplus		High Ground
Incandescent
Kill Clip
Precision Instrument
Snapshot Sights
Vorpal Weapon
The Vouchsafe scout rifle in Destiny 2.
Vouchsafe		Void Scout RifleFTTC
Moving Target
Outlaw
Rapid Hit
Repulsor Brace
Stats For All		Attrition Orbs
Collective Action
Destabilizing Rounds
Dragonfly
Explosive Payload
Golden Tricorn
The Waking Vigil hand cannon in Destiny 2.
Waking Vigil		Arc Hand CannonEnvious Assassin
Outlaw
Perpetual Motion
Rangefinder
Rapid Hit
Shoot to Loot		Attrition Orbs
Collective Action
Dragonfly
Kill Clip
Opening Shot
Voltshot

That’s everything you need to know about Ascendant Challenges in Destiny 2. To learn more about what activities are featured this week, check out the Dungeon and Raid rotation, as well as the Exotic Mission that you can farm right now and where you can find Xur.

