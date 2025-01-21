Ascendant Challenge in Destiny 2 this week (Jan 21 – 28)Dexerto
Each week a new Ascendant Challenge is featured in Destiny 2, bringing a new challenge for you to overcome to claim the rewards on offer.
Ascendant Challenges are weekly activities that involve platforming and provide a range of rewards specific to The Dreaming City. Completing these are required to unlock the Cursebreaker title and to finish several triumphs, making them a must for newbies and veterans alike.
However, their locations aren’t well explained in-game, so here’s this week’s Ascendant Challenge, as well as the full rotation and available rewards for Revenant Act 3.
What is the Ascendant Challenge in Destiny 2 this week?
This week’s Ascendant Challenge is Keep of Honed Edges, which will remain featured until the next weekly reset on January 28, 2025.
After arriving at the location shown in the image below, you’ll need to gain the Ascendance buff to reveal platforms that can be used to enter the Ascendant Challenge. To do so, drink a Tincture of Queensfoil and use the uncovered platforms to ascend and enter the nearby portal.
Where is the Ascendant Challenge located?
To reach the Keep of Honed Edges challenge, enter The Dreaming City and head northeast to Rheasilvia. From here, continue northeast to reach a large monastery and follow the central path through the building.
Eventually you will reach Harbinger’s Seclude, where you can carry on through the right path past a group of Taken combatants. Once again, continue on past the large open room and the spiraling staircase that follows.
Once you go far enough, you will reach a bridge leading to a statue with a portal above its head. This is the Ascendant Challenge, which you can enter by drinking a Tincture of Queensfoil and parkouring up to it. Alternatively, the Stasis and Strand subclasses have abilities that let you to skip the platforming entirely.
Ascendant Challenge rotation in Revenant Act 3
Here is the full Ascendant Challenge rotation for Revenant Act 3, with the activity switching between the following featured challenges and locations each week:
|DATE
|ASCENDANT CHALLENGE
|LOCATION
|January 7
|Forfeit Shrine
|Gardens of Esila
|January 14
|Shattered Ruins
|Spine of Keres
|January 21
|Keep of Honed Edges
|Harbinger’s Seclude
|January 28
|Agonarch Abyss
|Bay of Drowned Wishes
|February 4
|Cimmerian Garrison
|Chamber of Starlight
|February 11
|Ouroborea
|Aphelion’s Rest
|February 18
|Forfeit Shrine
|Gardens of Esila
All available rewards
Completing Ascendant Challenges rewards Powerful Weapons from The Dreaming City’s loot pool, which can be dismantled using Upgrade Modules to boost your power level.
To make the most of your time, be sure to grab Petra Venj’s weekly bounty before completing this week’s Ascendant Challenge, as this will reward you an additional drop from the loot pool.
Here are all of the weapons in the loot pool that you can earn by completing Ascendant Challenges:
|WEAPON
|ARCHETYPE
|PERK 1
|PERK 2
Abide the Return
|Solar Sword
|Duelist’s Trance
Energy Transfer
Relentless Strikes
Thresh
Tireless Blade
Turnabout
|Attrition Orbs
En Garde
Incandescent
Permeability
Valiant Charge
Whirlwing Blade
Retold Tale
|Void Shotgun
|Lead From Gold
Loose Change
Quickdraw
Repulsor Brace
Slideshot
Well-Rounded
|Barrel Constrictor
Deconstruct
Destabilizing Rounds
Killing Wind
One-Two Punch
Snapshot Sights
Sleepless
|Arc Rocket Launcher
|Auto-Loading Holster
Ensemble
Field Prep
Slickdraw
Tracking Module
Wellspring
|Attrition Orbs
Bipod
Chain Reaction
Demolitionist
High Ground
Permeability
Tigerspite
|Kinetic Auto Rifle
|Fragile Focus
Invisible Hand
Moving Target
Outlaw
Overflow
Subsistence
|Attrition Orbs
Demolitionist
Eye of the Storm
Frenzy
Kill Clip
Kinetic Tremors
Twilight Oath
|Solar Sniper Rifle
|Enlightened Action
Envious Assassin
Heal Clip
Killing Wind
Opening Shot
Surplus
|High Ground
Incandescent
Kill Clip
Precision Instrument
Snapshot Sights
Vorpal Weapon
Vouchsafe
|Void Scout Rifle
|FTTC
Moving Target
Outlaw
Rapid Hit
Repulsor Brace
Stats For All
|Attrition Orbs
Collective Action
Destabilizing Rounds
Dragonfly
Explosive Payload
Golden Tricorn
Waking Vigil
|Arc Hand Cannon
|Envious Assassin
Outlaw
Perpetual Motion
Rangefinder
Rapid Hit
Shoot to Loot
|Attrition Orbs
Collective Action
Dragonfly
Kill Clip
Opening Shot
Voltshot
That's everything you need to know about Ascendant Challenges in Destiny 2.