Ascendant Challenge in Destiny 2 this week (Jan 21 – 28)

Each week a new Ascendant Challenge is featured in Destiny 2, bringing a new challenge for you to overcome to claim the rewards on offer.

Ascendant Challenges are weekly activities that involve platforming and provide a range of rewards specific to The Dreaming City. Completing these are required to unlock the Cursebreaker title and to finish several triumphs, making them a must for newbies and veterans alike.

However, their locations aren’t well explained in-game, so here’s this week’s Ascendant Challenge, as well as the full rotation and available rewards for Revenant Act 3.

What is the Ascendant Challenge in Destiny 2 this week?

This week’s Ascendant Challenge is Keep of Honed Edges, which will remain featured until the next weekly reset on January 28, 2025.

After arriving at the location shown in the image below, you’ll need to gain the Ascendance buff to reveal platforms that can be used to enter the Ascendant Challenge. To do so, drink a Tincture of Queensfoil and use the uncovered platforms to ascend and enter the nearby portal.

Dexerto

Where is the Ascendant Challenge located?

To reach the Keep of Honed Edges challenge, enter The Dreaming City and head northeast to Rheasilvia. From here, continue northeast to reach a large monastery and follow the central path through the building.

Dexerto

Eventually you will reach Harbinger’s Seclude, where you can carry on through the right path past a group of Taken combatants. Once again, continue on past the large open room and the spiraling staircase that follows.

Once you go far enough, you will reach a bridge leading to a statue with a portal above its head. This is the Ascendant Challenge, which you can enter by drinking a Tincture of Queensfoil and parkouring up to it. Alternatively, the Stasis and Strand subclasses have abilities that let you to skip the platforming entirely.

Ascendant Challenge rotation in Revenant Act 3

Here is the full Ascendant Challenge rotation for Revenant Act 3, with the activity switching between the following featured challenges and locations each week:

DATE ASCENDANT CHALLENGE LOCATION January 7 Forfeit Shrine Gardens of Esila January 14 Shattered Ruins Spine of Keres January 21 Keep of Honed Edges Harbinger’s Seclude January 28 Agonarch Abyss Bay of Drowned Wishes February 4 Cimmerian Garrison Chamber of Starlight February 11 Ouroborea Aphelion’s Rest February 18 Forfeit Shrine Gardens of Esila

All available rewards

Completing Ascendant Challenges rewards Powerful Weapons from The Dreaming City’s loot pool, which can be dismantled using Upgrade Modules to boost your power level.

To make the most of your time, be sure to grab Petra Venj’s weekly bounty before completing this week’s Ascendant Challenge, as this will reward you an additional drop from the loot pool.

Here are all of the weapons in the loot pool that you can earn by completing Ascendant Challenges:

WEAPON ARCHETYPE PERK 1 PERK 2

Abide the Return Solar Sword Duelist’s Trance

Energy Transfer

Relentless Strikes

Thresh

Tireless Blade

Turnabout Attrition Orbs

En Garde

Incandescent

Permeability

Valiant Charge

Whirlwing Blade

Retold Tale Void Shotgun Lead From Gold

Loose Change

Quickdraw

Repulsor Brace

Slideshot

Well-Rounded Barrel Constrictor

Deconstruct

Destabilizing Rounds

Killing Wind

One-Two Punch

Snapshot Sights

Sleepless Arc Rocket Launcher Auto-Loading Holster

Ensemble

Field Prep

Slickdraw

Tracking Module

Wellspring Attrition Orbs

Bipod

Chain Reaction

Demolitionist

High Ground

Permeability

Tigerspite Kinetic Auto Rifle Fragile Focus

Invisible Hand

Moving Target

Outlaw

Overflow

Subsistence Attrition Orbs

Demolitionist

Eye of the Storm

Frenzy

Kill Clip

Kinetic Tremors

Twilight Oath Solar Sniper Rifle Enlightened Action

Envious Assassin

Heal Clip

Killing Wind

Opening Shot

Surplus High Ground

Incandescent

Kill Clip

Precision Instrument

Snapshot Sights

Vorpal Weapon

Vouchsafe Void Scout Rifle FTTC

Moving Target

Outlaw

Rapid Hit

Repulsor Brace

Stats For All Attrition Orbs

Collective Action

Destabilizing Rounds

Dragonfly

Explosive Payload

Golden Tricorn

Waking Vigil Arc Hand Cannon Envious Assassin

Outlaw

Perpetual Motion

Rangefinder

Rapid Hit

Shoot to Loot Attrition Orbs

Collective Action

Dragonfly

Kill Clip

Opening Shot

Voltshot

That’s everything you need to know about Ascendant Challenges in Destiny 2. To learn more about what activities are featured this week, check out the Dungeon and Raid rotation, as well as the Exotic Mission that you can farm right now and where you can find Xur.