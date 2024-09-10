Destiny 2 Apollo expansion: Release window, new content, more

The next expansion for Bungie’s looter shooter Destiny 2 has been teased for the first time. Here’s what we know so far about the new expansion codenamed Apollo.

Destiny 2 has announced that the forthcoming expansion for its looter shooter is codenamed Apollo. The next big content drop, following the news of layoffs at the studio, will be the first of two expansions released each year moving forward. As opposed to the usual annual expansions, these medium-sized updates will adopt a different storytelling method than before.

With Apollo being the first expansion to release in this new format, there’s obviously a lot of buzz around what Bungie has in store for the game. So here’s what we know about the upcoming expansion.

Bungie Codename Apollo will be released sometime in Summer 2025, with Behemoth releasing Winter the same year.

Destiny 2 Apollo expansion release window

Bungie has confirmed that Destiny 2 Apollo will be released sometime during Summer 2025.

The expansion, which will run simultaneously alongside two seasons, will last until Winter 2025, when the second expansion codenamed Behemoth will take over alongside its two respective seasons.

Destiny 2 Apollo expansion new content

As per usual, Apollo will come with new stories, locations, missions, weapons, gear, and of course, raids and dungeons. Alongside the main expansion will be Seasons, which will also bring in new activities, gear, and artifact mods.

Destiny 2 Apollo story

As the first expansion after The Final Shape, Apollo will branch into new territories for Destiny 2. While not much is known about it just yet, the devs have said it will also revolve around a core theme, similar to Light and Darkness.

Like other expansions before it, you’ll be introduced to new characters, factions, and twists, further branching out from the previous saga.

Bungie Destiny 2’s new expansions will take us on a journey to new frontiers.

Apollo will also be the first expansion to launch in Destiny 2 that does not feature a linear story. Instead, you’ll be able to explore and learn more about the story as you go. The story will unfold as you move from place to place, exploring and discovering each chapter at your own pace.

The devs teased that this expansion will be the “narrative gasoline that will propel us into the next few years with a clear theme, goal, and a destination that won’t come at you as a straight line but will be well-worth the trip,” the blog reads. “ It’ll reward you, it’ll surprise you, and it’ll take us places Destiny has never seen before.”