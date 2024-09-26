Destiny 2 patch 8.0.5.5 makes difficult Accidental Generosity challenge even worse

Destiny 2’s 8.0.5.5 patch should’ve made the engram requirements for Accidental Generosity Triumph more obtainable, but players say nothing has improved.

One of the ways Bungie celebrated Destiny 2’s 10th anniversary was by offering up the Legend title to players who complete its list of Triumphs.

However, one Triumph has caused headaches for much of the community. The Accidental Generosity challenge tasks Guardians with defeating enemies and looting engrams in Skywatch while donning the set of Veteran Legend Armor or Ornaments.

Article continues after ad

Soon after the Triumph went live, players claimed they seldom ran across enough enemies to complete the challenge. Those who did encounter a fair number of foes didn’t receive the requisite engrams, though.

Bungie tried rectifying the issue in Destiny 2’s September 26 patch, which supposedly “adjusted enemy density in Skywatch to better support the engram requirements…” But, several players claim patch 8.0.5.5 did nothing to improve their chances of success.

Article continues after ad

Twitch streamer Awoken Queen played the game post-update, yet encountered an enemy ship that spawned just one foe.

Article continues after ad

Elsewhere, Destiny 2 player’s say they’ve had similar or worse luck, with one Reddit user writing, “There’s still literally no enemies in the Skywatch…”

Someone else in the thread said they played for 30 minutes after the changes went live, got every required killed, and still walked away with just “one engram worth 6%.”

Player reports on the official Bungie forums tell similar tales. One Destiny 2 player said they’ve spent two hours trying to complete the Accidental Generosity and earned a single engram. “Increased the amount of ads?… just increased the disappointment really,” they wrote derisively.

Article continues after ad

Even when Bungie developers shared early patch note details, players argued increasing enemy density wouldn’t solve the overarching issue. The new update indicates they were correct.

Now, the hope is that the team will either improve the rate of engram drops or lower the number of engrams required to complete Accidental Generosity. As of writing, Bungie has not addressed the latest complaints.