Destiny 2 abandons Episodes less than one year after launch due to player backlash

The Destiny 2 developers have announced they’ll be swapping back to seasons in the near future, abandoning Episodes less than a year after they arrived in the game.

One of the biggest issues Destiny 2 has had throughout its 10 years of existence has been the constant requirement for new content. When there’s nothing to grind or hunt for, the game becomes increasingly stale, especially for the hardcore Guardians with thousands of hours in the game.

This is even more so when there are no new major expansions on the horizon, as Guardians have nothing to look forward to. Bungie has constantly tried to alleviate these issues, introducing seasonal content with an ongoing story to keep players engaged with their looter shooter.

Seasons were recently changed from their four-a-year format, Bungie instead pivoting to Episodes, which offered longer form content spread over three acts. This was supposed to give players a bit more time to experience a more comprehensive story, rather than one completed arc each season. However, the devs have gone back on this choice, making an announcement that they would be retiring Episodes soon.

Bungie Destiny 2 will be returning to its four-season structure, alongside two expansions each year.

Announced in their New Frontier blog post, the Destiny 2 devs have explained they’ll be returning to the original four seasons a year structure. A season will launch with the start of an expansion, with the second then arriving three months later.

The second season per expansion will refresh the core game and include new and reprised content like Strikes and Exotic missions. The season will also have new and reprised rewards, weekly events, features as well as combat and weapon balance updates.

The news comes alongside player frustration about the Episode structure, with many feeling like the new failed to trim the “fodder” that had plagued the game for years.