Dead Destiny 2 Exotic unlocks god mode when paired with Bad Juju

Destiny 2’s wide array of Exotic armors designed to synergize with roaming Supers have received a second wind after huge buffs deployed alongside Revenant Act 2.

Outlining its desire to give Guardians more reasons to choose roaming Supers over their one-and-done counterparts in a November blog post, the damage buffs have since gone live, and one particularly potent combo has already risen to the top of the sandbox.

Bad Juju, which received its own refresh in an earlier balance patch, grants substantial Super energy via its String of Curses Exotic perk. A potent boon on its own, but even more so, when paired with other gear that provides the same or similar benefit. Enter Stormdancer’s Brace.

Endless Supers

So, how does this new addition to the Warlock PvE meta work, exactly? It’s surprisingly quite simple and requires just nought but the two aforementioned items to get going.

For the sake of refeshing your memory on one of Destiny 2’s oldest and least-used Exotics, Stormdancer’s Brace increases the damage of Stormtrance with every kill while also refunding a portion of Super energy upon ending.

The second attribute is most important, as when paired with Bad Juju, you’ll get absurd uptime on Warlock’s roaming Arc Super.

For any lovers of Warlock’s Chaos Reach Super, this combo is up there with pre-nerf Geomag Stabilizers, and there’s more you can do to make the downtime between Stormtrance casts even shorter.

Bad Juju and Stormdancer’s Brace are key parts of the build.

While Bad Juju’s Super generation is a key part of the build, there’s room to mix up your gameplay with weapons in the Energy and Power slots, the only caveat being that whatever you choose should have the Thresh perk for the 1% Super energy per kill it provides.

As for armor Mods, Ashes to Assets is mandatory to give your grenades the ability to generate additional Super energy, while Dynamo will reduce its cooldown whenever you cast your Rift near enemies.

Slotting cooldown reduction mods like Innervation, Orbs of Restoration, and Absolution will reduce the cooldown of both abilities for further uptime.

