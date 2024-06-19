Craftable Destiny 2 Shotgun takes over PvP meta with lethal perk combo

The best Destiny 2 shotguns to use in PvP hardly ever change, but a new contender was added in The Final Shape that has taken over the Crucible, Competitive, and Trials of Osiris alike.

Added in The Final Shape, The Pale Heart is Destiny 2’s newest patrol area, bringing with it eight craftable weapons. While The Call and No Hesitation have dominated the PvE meta, another new weapon in Someday has been taking over the PvP meta instead.

The Kinetic Shotgun was the most used Legendary gun in Trials of Osiris for the weekend beginning June 14, with 4.24% of Guardians giving it a go, according to DestinyTracker. That beats Felwinter’s Lie at 1.12%, Imperial Decree at 1.17%, and even the ever-dominant Matador 64 at 3.50%.

Comparisons to Matador 64 are hard to avoid, with Someday having the same meta perks: Threat Detector and Opening Shot. This incredible combination has been popular in PvP for years, with these perks boosting several key stats including handling, accuracy, and range.

Those interested in using Someday will want to craft this PvP god roll:

Barrel: Barrel Shroud

Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Column 3: Threat Detector

Column 4: Opening Shot

Masterwork: Handling

Bungie

While Someday is effectively just a top slot Matador 64, the new shotgun does have some big advantages over the competition. Most notably, it is craftable, so Guardians can choose their desired perks at The Enclave, rather than having to farm Grasp of Avarice and hoping they get lucky.

The other is that Someday gets access to Enhanced Opening Shot, which grants 5 more Aim Assist and Range when activated than its regular counterpart. That may not sound like much, but fine margins make all the difference in a tight, competitive PvP match.

Someday can be farmed as a drop from the Overthrow activity, or focused at Ghost in The Pale Heart after completing Micah-10’s post-story quests. To craft Someday, five Red Border drops are needed to complete the pattern, with Deepsight Harmonizers providing the fastest way to get them.