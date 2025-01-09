Classic Destiny 2 Warlock build is the perfect way to rip through Revenant Act 3

Destiny 2’s third and final act of Episode Revenant is here, and aside from adding the Slayer’s Fang Exotic Shotgun, it also ties up the story of Fikrul and his Scorn.

Additionally, it adds five new Artifact mods, primarily based on Void keywords and effects — and that’s made one of our favorite classic Warlock builds even more viable in the current sandbox.

Leveraging Devour, cheaper grenade mods, and Void Breaches, this Void Warlock could be just what you need to tackle some of the game’s biggest challenges.

Contraverse Hold Void build is supercharged by Act 3 mods

Bungie

Over on Maxroll.gg, AbbyHour’s Contraverse Hold build is an absolute classic that is better than ever, largely due to the new artifact mods that synergize with it so well.

Here’s are the abilities you want to use with this build:

Exotic: Contraverse Hold

Contraverse Hold Super: Nova Bomb: Cataclysm

Nova Bomb: Cataclysm Class Ability: Empowering Rift

Empowering Rift Movement Ability: Burst Glide

Burst Glide Melee Ability: Pocket Singularity

Pocket Singularity Grenade Ability: Vortex Grenade

Vortex Grenade Aspects: Chaos Accelerant, Feed the Void

Chaos Accelerant, Feed the Void Fragments: Echo of Starvation, Echo of Remnants, Echo of Instability, Echo of Undermining

While it doesn’t have a huge amount of defense, it mitigates this by constantly proccing Devour to keep your health topped up. This comes from Feed the Voice, while Vortex Grenades (buffed with Chaos Accelerant) proc the Volatile debuff to help clear adds when needed.

Your grenade will be available most of the time, as Contraverse Hold effectively negates its cooldown. Don’t forget Pocket Singularity either, a melee ability that does much the same, so you’ll have plenty of options to soften up enemies with well-placed abilities.

These all work beautifully with the new Authorized Mods perk from the Seasonal Artifact, which reduces the cost of all grenade armor mods, while Frenzied Hunger means you can reload more quickly and get better weapon handling whenever Devour is active.

It doesn’t stop there, with Void Renewal giving Guardians a chance at spawning a Void Breach for just using Void weapons, such as Graviton Lance or Choir of One. Picking these up then procs Old God’s Rite to create a rain cloud of Void energy that locks onto nearby combatants.

For more meta Destiny 2 builds like this, check out our ‘unkillable’ Hunter, and how Titans can get the most out of Slayer’s Fang.

