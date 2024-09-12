Bungie’s response to Engram drop rate drama leaves Destiny 2 players more infuriated

The Destiny 2 developers have left their player base infuriated after they responded to feedback about the Skywatch Engram drop rate that Guardians had taken issue with.

Destiny 2 is currently hosting a bunch of events in celebration of the franchise’s 10th Anniversary. This includes new information about what the devs have planned for the future, including more transparency and communication about what is happening at the studio.

The devs also released a bunch of content into the looter shooter as well, including a new armor set for players to pick up, a NERF version of Ace of Spades, and a new title aptly named “Legend” which Guardians can grind for.

The title, like other ones in Destiny 2 asks Guardians to fulfill a number of challenging requirements before unlocking it. Much of these have to do with the 10th Anniversary event, like completing Timeline Missions, claiming the set of Legendary Veteran armor, and more. However, one requirement in particular rubbed players the wrong way, and Bungie’s response to player concern about it made things even worse.

The “Accidental Generosity” triumph requires you to defeat combatants and loot engrams in the Skywatch area in the Cosmodrome. And while this doesn’t sound bad on paper, it took many Guardians far too long to grind out, as not only were they competing against one another for engrams, but the drop rate of said engrams wasn’t that high either.

Many complained about the grindy nature of the achievement, to which Bungie announced they would be making adjustments. The devs said that they’d be increasing the enemy density in Skywatch in their next update, which while a start, Guardians were not too pleased with.

Bungie Destiny 2 players have expressed their frustration with collecting Engrams in Skywatch

Guardians expressed that it wasn’t the enemy density that was the problem, but the exceedingly low drop rate of Engrams, alongside the amount needed that halted their progress on the title.

“The number of engrams needed, or the percentage they give, is the problem. not enemy density,” one player pointed out.

“The main issue isn’t enemy density, it’s legendary engram drop %. Since Blue sources are gone, getting the drops only from enemies killed and not other sources is killing this grind,” another agreed.

Engrams have a random chance to drop from enemies slain in Destiny 2, which means that players would have to run around constantly taking down foes to have even a small chance of grabbing one. And according to many, you would need around 14-15 of these Engrams to complete the triumph.

The overly grindy nature of the achievement has left a sour taste in Guardian’s mouths, with some calling it “concerning”.

“It’s really concerning how poorly this launched. It’s sapped so much enthusiasm built up by the other announcements,” they expressed. “I hope you all can get better at quality control and testing because these failures compound negative sentiment in the community.”

“The celebration feels really off compared to the 30th-anniversary stuff,” another user claimed.

Bungie has yet to say if they’ll make another round of adjustments, but they did make sure to point out there are still several weeks remaining to get the title.