Bungie wins Destiny 2 lawsuit as cheat provider forced to pay $4M in damages

Bungie has been awarded $4.4 million in damages after suing cheat developer AimJunkies as one court affirmed the damages and a second denied the defendant’s request for a new trial.

According to PCGamer, the original lawsuit was part of a campaign against several cheat makers. The one against AimJunkies stumbled at the start due to a judge’s dismissal which eventually led to arbitration and resulted in a ruling in Bungie’s favor for around $4.4 million.

Now a new report has shown that AimJunkies attempted to fire back at Bungie, applying to overturn the decision because Bungie had not actually proven they had violated their terms and conditions.

However, a new August 30 ruling saw the court reject the claim, stating that “substantial” direct and circumstantial evidence opposed this, which supported the jury’s findings.

Bungie Destiny 2 developers have been known to pursue legal action against bad actors.

AimJunkies made a case using a legal battle between Galoob Toys and Nintendo from 1992, which claimed that its software was not creating derivative works and, therefore, did not violate their copyright.

The court disagreed on this point, stating that the software AimJunkies used “functioned as more than a window into Destiny 2’s programming.”

As a result, the courts denied a second trial, with the verdict remaining the same, requiring the cheat developers to pay out the $4.4 million to the Destiny 2 devs.

Bungie has been known to pursue legal actions against anyone causing harm in their games, including several lawsuits against cheat developers as well as other cases against player harassment both in and out of their games.