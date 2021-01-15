 Bungie winds back Destiny 2 plans to 'vault' The Moon & Dreaming City loot in Season 13 - Dexerto
Destiny

Bungie winds back Destiny 2 plans to ‘vault’ The Moon & Dreaming City loot in Season 13

Published: 15/Jan/2021 5:27 Updated: 15/Jan/2021 5:52

by Brad Norton
Destiny 2 gameplay
Bungie

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

With the launch of Beyond Light, Bungie vaulted a great deal of Destiny 2 content. After just nine weeks, the developers have announced plans to backtrack on certain decisions, with loot from The Moon and the Dreaming City returning in Season 13.

The start of Year 4 in Destiny 2 came with some of the biggest changes in series history. A wide array of destinations, content, and loot were all locked away in a new vault. This was done in order to make way for fresh content with Beyond Light.

While much of the major content will remain locked away moving forward, Bungie is already going back on certain decisions in response to community feedback. Specifically, vaulted loot from The Moon and the Dreaming City will be returning in Season 13.

Various armor and weaponry was pulled from the loot pool with Beyond Light. Though after widespread backlash, it won’t be long until these destinations will have their exclusive gear back in stock.

Destiny 2 dreaming city
Bungie
Loot from the Dreaming City and the Moon will soon be added back into Destiny 2.

“We are making changes to help preserve the relevancy of the destinations,” rewards area lead Justin Dazet explained in the latest This Week At Bungie.

“Specifically, some of the pinnacle, end-game activities that still exist there.”

This means that new players and veterans alike will soon be able to earn appropriate gear at these destinations as they could in previous years.

Bungie confirmed that this returning gear won’t be “kept up to date for the entire lifetime these destinations are available.” Though they see the importance of having “specific activity drops” with relevance to the location you find yourself at.

These changes won’t come into effect immediately. Destiny 2 players hoping to round out their collections will have to be patient. The Season 13 update isn’t expected until February 9.

Destiny 2 loot
Bungie
A look at some of the loot being pulled from the vault in Season 13.

A good assortment of loot from the Moon and the Dreaming City will be back in rotation, however. It won’t just be a small sample.

You can check below for every piece of equipment that will be coming out of the vault in Season 13.

  • Reissued Dreaming City Reverie Dawn and Moon Dreambane armor.
      • These will also drop with high stats when earned in Shattered Throne or Pit of Heresy.
      • The final chest in Pit of Heresy will no longer drop a fully Masterworked Dreambane armor piece.
      • Instead, the Dreambane armor piece that drops will have 7 armor energy and is guaranteed to drop with at least a +16 in two different stats and higher stats overall.
      • Dreambane class items will not drop from this chest.
  • Reissued 4 weapons for Dreaming City with new Perk Pools.
      • Waking Vigil, Sleepless, Vouchsafe, and Retold Tale.
      • Dreaming City weapons that drop in the Shattered Throne dungeon can roll with perks that are unavailable from drops from other reward sources.
  • Reissued 4 weapons for the Moon with new Perk Pools.
      • Premonition (Pit of Heresy only), Heretic, Blasphemer, and Apostate.
      • Weapons that drop in the Pit of Heresy dungeon can roll with perks that are unavailable from drops from other reward sources.
  • Expanding Lost Sector Legend and Master rotation to 4 Moon Sectors.
      • K1 Logistics, K1 Communication, K1 Crew Quarters, and K1 Revelation.
Destiny

Bungie planning Shatter Dive, Whisper of Fissures nerfs in Destiny 2 patch 3.0.2

Published: 15/Jan/2021 0:54

by Brad Norton
Destiny 2 gameplay
Bungie

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

The next Destiny 2 update has just been detailed for the first time as Bungie has confirmed some major nerfs in the pipeline for Hunters and select Stasis abilities.

Since the release of Beyond Light, it’s undeniable just how much of an impact Stasis has had. The new power has more or less dominated PvP while remaining a popular pick for PvE setups as well.

However, with players finally sinking their teeth into Trials once again, Bungie feels it’s seen enough to step in and make some drastic changes. Specifically, Hunters are set to be hit quite hard by the next update while various Stasis abilities are also being reined in.

We haven’t got full patch notes for the 3.0.2 update just yet, but we do have a good idea of what to expect. Combat Area Lead Tomonori Kinoshita gave us a look ahead in the latest This Week at Bungie blog post.

Destiny 2 gameplay
Bungie
Shatterdive won’t be causing headaches in PvP for too much longer.

In order to help with the current state of PvP, the devs have “been tracking data from Trials.” In doing so, they’ve outlined both “short-term changes” and “mid-term goals” for Destiny 2.

First up, certain subclass abilities should no longer be instant-picks after the next update. Shatter Dive and Whisper of Fissures are both being hit with nerfs in update 3.0.2.

For Shatter Dive to function properly, you’ll have to be within five meters of a target, as opposed to the whopping 50 meters in its current form. Moreover, it will soon come with damage falloff and reduce less damage while casting the ability.

Destiny 2 gameplay
Bungie
Hunter’s will be scaled back in the next Destiny 2 update.

For the Whisper of Fissures Stasis Fragment, players will notice a significant nerf to its overall damage. Standard hits against an enemy will be dropping from 42-22 damage to 30-4 damage. Therefore, the overall peak of this ability is considerably lower.

The same applies when hitting enemies in their super and it also has a slightly smaller range. Outside of these hefty nerfs, Bungie is also looking to “pull up underperforming” subclasses for PvP to feel more balanced.

Destiny 2 gameplay
Bungie
Whsiper of Fissures is just the tip of the iceberg in Stasis reworks for PvP.

Reducing the impact of abilities overall and regaining a focus on gunplay is a key mid-term goal for the developers. There’s no telling how far off we are from these bigger changes or even patch 3.0.2. 

They won’t be deployed “at light speed,” Bungie confirmed. But rest assured, these changes are in the pipeline and will make their way to Destiny 2 in the near future. The full rundown can be found below.

Short term goal: Address outlier Stasis abilities to keep subclass decision making interesting.

  • Reduce the potency of Shatter Dive + Whisper of Fissures against Guardians, going live with Update 3.0.2.
        • Shatterdive
            • Now has damage falloff vs. unfrozen targets
            • Max range damage reduced from 50 to 5
            • Damage reduction during ability reduced from 50% to 25%
        • Whisper of Fissures
            • Reduced max-min damage vs. non-super players from 42-22 to 30-4
            • Reduced max-min damage vs. super players from 42-22 to 16-2
            • Reduced detonation radius vs. players from 10m to 9m
  • Investigate the efficacy of the Stasis Titan Behemoth Super. We want to let the above change settle to see where the Behemoth stands in our PvP hierarchy, but this is next on our radar.

Mid-term goal: Improve PvP subclass usage and win-rate balance.

  • Addressing Stasis ability outliers will help us lower the ceiling, but we also want to pull up other underperforming Light subclasses.

Mid-term goal: Review our ability-to-gunplay balance in PvP.

  • Destiny is a game about both explosive space magic moments and intrinsically satisfying gunplay. Especially in our 3v3 playlists, the usage of abilities has climbed as we introduce more and more ways to charge them quickly.
  • We’re still in very early discussions, but we’re looking into restoring a better balance where proper gunplay is rewarding in these playlists.