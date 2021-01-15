Bungie winds back Destiny 2 plans to 'vault' The Moon & Dreaming City loot in Season 13 - Dexerto

With the launch of Beyond Light, Bungie vaulted a great deal of Destiny 2 content. After just nine weeks, the developers have announced plans to backtrack on certain decisions, with loot from The Moon and the Dreaming City returning in Season 13.

The start of Year 4 in Destiny 2 came with some of the biggest changes in series history. A wide array of destinations, content, and loot were all locked away in a new vault. This was done in order to make way for fresh content with Beyond Light.

While much of the major content will remain locked away moving forward, Bungie is already going back on certain decisions in response to community feedback. Specifically, vaulted loot from The Moon and the Dreaming City will be returning in Season 13.

Various armor and weaponry was pulled from the loot pool with Beyond Light. Though after widespread backlash, it won’t be long until these destinations will have their exclusive gear back in stock.

“We are making changes to help preserve the relevancy of the destinations,” rewards area lead Justin Dazet explained in the latest This Week At Bungie.

“Specifically, some of the pinnacle, end-game activities that still exist there.”

This means that new players and veterans alike will soon be able to earn appropriate gear at these destinations as they could in previous years.

Bungie confirmed that this returning gear won’t be “kept up to date for the entire lifetime these destinations are available.” Though they see the importance of having “specific activity drops” with relevance to the location you find yourself at.

These changes won’t come into effect immediately. Destiny 2 players hoping to round out their collections will have to be patient. The Season 13 update isn’t expected until February 9.

A good assortment of loot from the Moon and the Dreaming City will be back in rotation, however. It won’t just be a small sample.

You can check below for every piece of equipment that will be coming out of the vault in Season 13.