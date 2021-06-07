Bungie is testing destructible Destiny 2 environments in hidden zones - Dexerto

Destiny 2 players have uncovered a secret testing site that developers at Bungie have been using to experiment with destructive new features.

The EDZ has been a permanent destination since Destiny 2 launched. After four years of tireless work from the community, players have finally uncovered every little secret in the environment.

While the playable space is already quite large, these efforts focused primarily on glitched areas. Phasing through various walls, using swords to float across uncharted territories, it’s been a real focus for quite some time.

With the final hidden zones now ticked off, something completely unique has been discovered. It appears as though Bungie has been using one of these secret testing locations to toy with destructible features.

Advertisement

While investigating Quarantine Sector 236, community member ‘JB3’ found something out of the ordinary. Random character models were scattered around the map, some completely exposed, others half glitched through the ground.

These statues were bizarre enough, but it was their surroundings that truly stood out. Rushing through the location, the player was able to smash through various parts of the environment.

A single melee charge caused a nearby tree to explode.

Dozens of pieces went flying out as the remaining branches fell down to the floor: Bungie’s physics engine was on full display for something that hasn’t ever been part of the Destiny experience.

Advertisement

Obviously, this is just a small sample size. But breakable environments are something entirely new. The fact it’s already live in a hidden corner of Destiny could be indicative of what’s to come in the near future.

There’s no telling how it might be featured in future Destiny 2 expansions.

There’s no question about it though, destructibility would certainly add a new layer to the game’s already stunning visuals. It’s worth noting, however, that this might even be a long-abandoned feature that was only recently uncovered by inquisitive Guardians.

Read More: Ultimate Destiny 2 Vault of Glass raid guide

There’s every chance Bungie could have accidentally left this section hidden, with no intention of ever bringing destructible environments to the game. We’ll just have to wait and see if the feature is ever brought over.