Bungie teases changes to Trials of Osiris for Episode Heresy amid armor leaks

Bungie has teased changes coming to Destiny 2’s Trials of Osiris activity in Episode Heresy, confirming that fans will learn more about what’s in store “soon.”

In a December 29 post on X, Destiny 2 content creator GernaderJake celebrated achieving their milestone of 5000 Flawless Trials of Osiris runs, prompting Bungie’s global community lead, dmg04, to offer his congratulations and an accompanying teaser.

“Congrats! Just in time for the new year,” dmg04 responded, adding, “Who knows what changes may come to Trials during Episode Heresy. More details soon.”

Article continues after ad

What exactly these changes will entail wasn’t elaborated upon. However, assets created for Destiny 2 by third-party 3D art studio RedHot may have already let the cat out of the bag.

Unreleased armor

RedHot’s ArtStation profile features assets for numerous armor sets and cosmetics for Bungie’s looter shooter.

Many of these, such as gear from Crota’s End, various Eververse ships, and Ghost Shells, have since been pushed to the live game, but one unreleased armor set for Titans, in particular, could point to revamped rewards for Trials of Osiris.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

RedHot / ArtStation 3D art studio RedHot’s ArtStation profile contains unreleased armor models.

Featuring an Anubis-themed helmet not dissimilar to the popular Hood of the Exile already available for Warlocks, aesthetics for the Titan’s shoulders and Class Item are reminiscent of Trials armor already present in-game.

As always, it’s worth pointing out that none of this is confirmed. Not only could the designs above be completely unrelated to Trials, but they could also be assets Bungie opts not to use.

Even if they are real and end up being released, Episode Heresy doesn’t start until February 7, so it will be some time before players learn exactly what Bungie has in store for the endgame PvP activity.

Article continues after ad

Between now and then, there’s still Act 3 of Revenant for Guardians to look forward to, which goes live with weekly reset on January 7. See our hub for more information.