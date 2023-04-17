Bungie points finger at Destiny 2 content creator after Season of the Deep intel leaks

Bungie has pointed fingers at a Destiny 2 content creator for leaking restricted information about Season of the Deep after a confidential community summit.

As a game as a service Destiny 2 is always developing new content for the game’s seasons yet to come. This can come in the form of new dungeons or missions, weapons or even large system reworks that Bungie has in the cards for their looter shooter. Often times the Destiny developer likes to keep things under close wraps, avoiding potential leaks so that players can enjoy the updates as they hit the live servers.

The next season of Destiny 2, Season of the Deep has been known by the community for quite some time now. While originally revealed earlier this year, there hasn’t been too much information about the next season released to the public. Although we know that there will be a new dungeon, story content, and seasonal missions, there are still plenty of reveals yet to come for Season of the Deep.

Recently Bungie held a confidential summit for creators and other members of the community in order to give feedback about the future of Destiny. During this summit, restricted information about Season of the Deep was shown regarding the dungeon and its exotic weapon as well as other system changes coming in the near future.

Unfortunately, this information was leaked shortly after the summit, with Bungie pointing the finger at a specific content creator and streamer for the leaks. As reported by Paul Tassi, Twitch streamer Ekuegan stated that he had allegedly been accused by Bungie of leaking the information divulged at the creator summit.

Bungie allegedly accuses streamer of leaking confidential Destiny 2 info

Alongside this, Bungie released a statement about the leaks at the summit, expressing their distrust due to the leaks which could result in the cancellation of future summits.

After the leaks allegedly made by Ekuegan, the streamer has been banned from Destiny 2 and can no longer collaborate with Bungie. According to Ekuegan, Bungie has considered the matter finished and has decided against pursuing the content creator with legal action for breaking the NDA.

Ekuegan has denied being the leaker, however, Bungie has said they’ve confirmed the leaks by matching up his desktop icons from his home screen. The streamer believes that someone from the leaks Discord server tacked on his icons onto the photos in order to point the finger at him.

Bungie is yet to comment further on the matter as of yet, but considering the serious nature of the accusation may release a follow-up statement in the near future.