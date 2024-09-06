Bungie making Destiny 2’s Raids & Dungeons easier to farm than ever

Bungie is making Destiny 2’s various raids and dungeons even easier to farm thanks to the inclusion of a second featured activity with the arrival of Episodes: Revenant.

Destiny 2 is a game that’s all about getting as much loot, and the best possible loot that you can. Whether that be a god roll hand cannon, a new exotic class item, or the perfect armor stats for that build you want, the looter shooter is all about the grind.

Some of the best gear in the game is often locked behind challenging content like raids or dungeons, which are the pinnacle of PvE content in the game. These activities require you to coordinate with your Fireteam, think on your feet, and solve mechanics all while taking on hordes of enemies.

You can’t just permanently farm these activities though, as after the first clear on each character per week, you’re locked out of rewards. This is true except for the one featured dungeon and raid, which rotate weekly. While this can be pretty frustrating, the devs are well aware of this and are making a new change that should alleviate some Guardians’ concerns.

Bungie Destiny 2’s dungeons and raids are some of the best ways to get strong weapons and gear.

Announced in the September 5 TWID, Bungie is adding a second dungeon and raid to the featured weekly. This means that instead of a single rotating dungeon and raid, you’ll have twice the amount of options for what activity you want to farm in.

“We’ve heard your feedback about how frustrating it can be to earn some of those rewards when a raid or dungeon is not the one featured in the weekly rotation, and that’s the reason why we are making some changes when Episode: Revenant launches on October 8.”

For example, instead of only being able to gain loot from Warlord’s Ruin and Deep Stone Crypt, you’ll also be able to get gear from Spire of the Watcher and Last Wish.

This is great news for anyone still looking to hunt specific rolls of gear or looking to pursue an activity-specific title, as you’ll have far more opportunities to do so week to week.