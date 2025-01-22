Bungie is giving away Destiny 2’s best PvP Hand Cannon for a limited time

The new Bento Box event was added in Update 8.1.5.4, introducing a range of powerful rewards that Destiny 2 players can claim by progressing the Past is Prologue quest.

Among these rewards is Igneous Hammer (Adept), a meta PvP weapon that is easily the best Aggressive Frame in the sandbox, and arguably the best Hand Cannon altogether.

This powerful Solar weapon can be purchased from Eris Morn on the Moon for x1 Bento Token, acquired by completing any of the Past is Prologue quests. You have until February 4, 2025 to do so, as the event will end once Episode Heresy gets underway.

If you are solely focused on acquiring Igneous Hammer, the easiest quest to complete is Martial Mementos. All you have to do to complete this quest is get final blows with Malfeasance, Witherhoard, Touch of Malice, Whisper of the Worm, Xenophage, or Arbalest.

This can be done in any activity, but there are some more efficient methods that only take a few minutes. Your best options are to farm the Shuro Chi checkpoint in Last Wish, the loot cave in Grasp of Avarice, or Altars of Sorrow on The Moon – which will also progress the Nightmare Lunch quest.

Igneous Hammer Bento Box event roll – Meta analysis

Barrel: Fluted Barrel

Fluted Barrel Magazine: Flared Magwell

Flared Magwell Perk 1: Fragile Focus

Fragile Focus Perk 2: Precision Instrument

Precision Instrument Masterwork: Range

It’s no secret that Igneous Hammer is an incredible weapon in PvP, but how good is the roll Bungie is giving away? Generally speaking, very good but not quite a god roll.

The good news is that Precision Instrument is the most impactful perk on this weapon, as it extends the Hand Cannon’s range by boosting damage on subsequent precision hits. This also allows you to three-tap overshielded Guardians, which is situational but very useful where it applies.

Likewise, Fluted Barrel is as good as it gets, with the ultra-light barrel increasing both handling speed and stability. These help round off Igneous Hammer’s stats, which are already among the best in the sandbox.

The two areas where you aren’t quite getting a god roll are Flared Magwell and Fragile Focus. Most players prefer using Ricochet Rounds for the magazine to boost both range and stability, while Fragile Focus is a solid option that is slightly outclassed by Keep Away, due to the latter’s superior consistency.

Regardless, this is still a great roll that will hold its own at any level, be that casual 6v6 or the most competitive Trials of Osiris lobby imaginable. If you enjoy using 120 RPM Hand Cannons and don’t already have Igneous Hammer, this is well worth spending a Bento Token on.