Bungie is finally addressing Destiny 2’s Pathfinder system with new changes

Destiny 2 developers Bungie have finally addressed one of the major problems Guardians have had with the Pathfinder system, promising major quality-of-life changes for Episode II.

Bungie has had a bit of a rough time when it comes to Destiny 2 as of late. With the announcement of massive layoffs to the studio, player’s faith in the franchise has significantly waned. This coupled with the changes to the story and content structure for Destiny 2 has really left the player base wondering what’s next.

The remaining developers have nonetheless been hard at work implementing several changes to the game to ensure the player base remains satiated, and that includes a new tweak that should make doing your weeklies a bit easier.

Destiny 2 will be introducing a quality-of-life change that sees the Ritual Pathfinder system split up into its various activities, letting Guardians focus on what they want to play.

“Planned for Episode II, we’re planning to split Pathfinder cards per activity. Crucible, Gambit, and Strikes.” the developers announced in a tweet.

Guardians have previously had an issue with the Pathfinder as it forced many to participate in modes they simply just didn’t want to.

By splitting these apart, it gives players more options and pathways to obtain rewards each cycle. Now you won’t be forced to run into Gambit or Crucible if you don’t want to, and instead can complete just the Vanguard Pathfinder for rewards.

This system will be launched sometime during Episode II, which is yet to receive a release date, meaning it might be quite some time before the change hits the live servers.

The devs did give us a look at how this may look, however, detailing three separate screens that will feature a different Pathfinder for Crucible, Gambit, and Vanguard activities. While still heavily in progress, it’ll give us an idea of how this new feature will arrive in Episode II.