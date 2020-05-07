Bungie confirms Destiny 2 coming to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5

Bungie has officially announced that Destiny 2 will be ported to the next generation of consoles: the Xbox Series X, and the PlayStation 5.

Released in 2017, Destiny 2 has been one of the world’s most popular free-to-play online multiplayer FPS titles. Under its original publisher, Activision, the game was the second-highest grossing title in 2017.

Since then, it has released numerous expansions (like 2019 and 2020’s Forsaken and Shadowkeep DLC) and continues to boast an active, albeit oft disgruntled, player base. For those reasons, Destiny 2 has still earned awards following Bungie’s acquisition of publishing rights in late 2018.

At the 2019 Game Critics Awards, the online-only title won the Best Ongoing Game award and, at the 2019 Game Awards, it won the award for Best Community Support. In 2020, the game has continued to receive nominations for the work that is still being put in after four years of content.

With recent news surfacing about the next-gen consoles, the current player base has wondered if Destiny 3 would be debuting on the Series X and PS5. Following an Xbox tweet listing Bungie among the developers confirmed to have games in progress for the Series X, that speculation continued to grow.

But Bungie has stepped in and cleared the air, curtailing Destiny 3 intrigue by confirming that their players’ current progress is not at risk: “Destiny 2 will be on next-gen platforms!”

Destiny 2 will be on next-gen platforms! More details to come. pic.twitter.com/1ZZqGZjjjg — Bungie (@Bungie) May 7, 2020

It remains unclear what sort of port we might expect from the game’s deployment on future consoles. While cross-saving is currently enabled, there is no cross-play and there are certain technical limitations experienced by today’s console users.

Of the chief complaints fielded by Bungie’s support team, frames-per-second considerations (asking for 60-plus) and a wider field-of-view are the principal improvements requested by an engaged, yet cranky controller-based community.

Hopefully, Bungie will speak to those issues directly, as they finished their Tweet by building suspense: “More details to come.”

Another interesting detail is whether or not the game will feature Smart Delivery – a process by which a game owned on the current generation of consoles will be re-downloaded and updated to fit the hardware found in the next generation of consoles.

This feature has already been confirmed for Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, but those games have not been released yet and it remains unclear how much work might be required to retroactively ensure the feature’s implementation for Destiny 2.