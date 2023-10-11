Bungie compensates wrongfully banned Destiny 2 players with free Silver

Bungie has compensated a small group of Destiny 2 players with Silver after they were incorrectly banned by the looter shooter’s anti-cheat system.

Over the last few weeks, some Destiny 2 players have been receiving a series of warnings, restrictions, and even bans when trying to play multiplayer.

Accused of using third-party software to gain an unfair advantage, affected Guardians were stripped of access to all PvP matchmaking activities including Crucible, Gambit, & Trials of Osiris.

Theories had been thrown around as to what was causing the warning or if they were even mistakes in the first place. Now Bungie has cleared up the situation admitting it was a mistake on its behalf and the developer is eager to make amends.

Banned Destiny 2 players receive 5,000 Silver compensation from Bungie

This was reported by The Verge’s senior editor Tom Warren who shared a Bungie Help message sent to a player who was compensated.

“Your Destiny 2 account has been unbanned effective immediately, and within a week we will grant you 5,000 Silver to use in the Eververse. We sincerely apologize for what must have been a frustrating experience,” the message opened.

Bungie Help went on to explain that the account was “inadvertently flagged,” for having “tampered with game client functionality,” leading to the false ban.

Clarifying why the mistake happened, Bungie continued: “This error was determined as part of our auditing process and we acted as quickly as possible to validate the issue and rescind the small number of inadvertent flags.”

The Destiny 2 developer rounded by reassuring affected players that the system guilty of handing out these false bans has been updated to prevent something like this from happening again.