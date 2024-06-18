Buffed raid Exotic is now one of Destiny 2’s best add-clear weapons

Bungie buffed an overlooked raid Exotic in The Final Shape, and those changes evolved it into one of Destiny 2’s best add-clear weapons.

When it was first reintroduced to Destiny alongside Crota’s End, Necrochasm left Guardians unimpressed. The Exotic Auto Rifle’s add clear potential was outclassed by other Exotics like Osteo Striga, despite the latter being a campaign reward, and Necrochasm being a Raid-exclusive drop.

However, The Final Shape gave Necrochasm a huge buff, replacing its old catalyst with One For Thrall. Much like One For All, One For Thrall provides a 35% damage boost after hitting three separate enemies, but this Exotic variant also improves range, handling, and aim assist for the same duration.

Previously, Necrochasm’s catalyst was Outlaw, which was a strange choice on a weapon that automatically reloads after Precision Final Blows. The old catalyst and Cursebringer had zero synergy, with one perk wanting you to reload, and the other making reloading unnecessary.

However, the same is not true of One For Thrall. Necrochasm’s new catalyst has incredible synergy, providing a 35% damage boost to both outgoing shots and the Cursed Thrall explosions produced by Cursebringer. This combination can wipe out crowds of enemies with ease, making the buffed raid Exotic an incredible add clear weapon.

That’s not all though, with Nechrochasm also having access to Desperation. After getting a final blow with Cursebringer’s explosions, Desperation increases Necrochasm’s fire rate by 25% up to 900 RPM, while also boosting stability and aim assist.

Those who have kept on top of Destiny 2’s PvE Meta will know Auto Rifles with Onslaught are strong. Be it Breakneck or Vos Arago IV, these powerhouse ARs feel great when they ramp up. Similarly, Midnight Coup with Firefly + One For All is currently a great option, with it being useful for both add clear and general damage.

Necrochasm is all of those meta weapons in one, as Cursebringer is a better Firefly, One For Thrall is a better One For All, and Desperation is a better Onslaught. Taking three meta perks, improving them, and then placing them all on the same gun. That’s a fine recipe that has transformed Necrochasm from a decent Exotic weapon to one of the best in the sandbox.