Bizarre Destiny 2 update is changing everyone’s names & Guardians are stumped

An update for Destiny 2 has suddenly caused many Guardians’ names to be changed unexpectedly, with players rushing to social media in confusion.

Destiny 2 players hold their Guardian near and dear to their hearts. Being with them for the entirety of the game’s lifespan, they’ve seen their character go through so much, and as such have grown incredibly attached to them.

However, an August 13 update for Bungie’s looter shooter has had some unexpected results for many Guardians, as some players have logged in to see that their name had been changed to a more generic one.

Utterly bewildered at the sudden name changes to their beloved Guardians, the Destiny 2 forums and social media blew up with questions. This included streamers like RickKackis and ZkMushroom all wondering what happened.

A Bungie representative explained that the devs can manually change Guardian names “at any point if it gets reported or caught in the name filter.”

This explanation doesn’t explain the mass-changes, however, as many players claimed that their names were not offensive or inappropriate, meaning they shouldn’t have been caught up in the name filter.

The devs didn’t have much else to share aside from this, stating “Beyond that, we’re unfortunately unable to provide more insight as to why your name was changed.”

As expected, this has left many players confused and a tad frustrated, as they have grown attached to their IGN, and would prefer not to have it changed, especially without notice.

Bungie has come forward to express that they’re tracking the issue, are “actively investigating ” and “expect to have more information tomorrow”. This will include details on an additional name change token for all players, letting them potentially change their name once more after the issue is fixed.