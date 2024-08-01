Best Destiny 2 Warden’s Law god roll for PvE & PvP

Warden’s Law is one of Destiny 2’s best Hand Cannons thanks to its unbelievable synergy with Lucky Pants, and using a meta god roll makes it even stronger across both PvE and PvP.

Destiny 2 is all about dealing damage, and Lucky Pants has long since established itself as one of the best DPS options. Simply switch to a fully loaded Hand Cannon and fire away – a simple play that allows the powerful Exotic to deal hundreds of thousands of damage in a single rotation.

Article continues after ad

As for what to pair with Lucky Pants, nothing is as effective as Warden’s Law. Its Heavy Burst frame is perfect for this role, as it allows the Kinetic Hand Cannon to build up damage stacks extremely quickly. This lethality saw the Nightfall weapon replace the likes of Malfeasance and Crimson back in Lightfall, a position it still holds to this day.

Combining Lucky Pants and Warden’s Law results in Destiny 2’s highest DPS combo on any primary ammo weapon. However, achieving these remarkable numbers requires a specific roll, so you’ll need to know what perks to watch out for.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Best Warden’s Law PvE god roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Tactical Mag/Appended Mag

Tactical Mag/Appended Mag Perk 1: Fourth Time’s The Charm

Fourth Time’s The Charm Perk 2: Vorpal Weapon

Vorpal Weapon Weapon Mod : Backup Mag/Adept Mag

: Backup Mag/Adept Mag Origin Trait: Vanguard’s Vindication

Dexerto

Since Warden’s Law excels with Lucky Pants, the focus of any PvE god roll is to maximize damage for the 5.5 seconds that Illegally Modded Holster is active. After all, the whole point of the Hunter Exotic is to deal as much damage as possible in a set amount of time.

This makes Vorpal Weapon an obvious choice, with the DPS perk increasing damage against bosses by 20%. While Vorpal Weapon isn’t as popular these days on Heavy weapons due to its reduced potency, it still greatly boosts the damage output of Primary weapons like Warden’s Law.

Article continues after ad

Equally, Fourth Time’s The Charm completely negates the need to reload for the duration of Illegally Modded Holster. This maximizes the gun’s DPS by ensuring you are constantly building stacks, dealing more and more damage.

With this perk combination, you can expect to deal over 500,000 damage in a single Lucky Pants rotation without using any Special or Heavy ammo. When you master this and start weaving in other weapons between cooldowns, you’ll be dominating boss encounters in no time.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Best Warden’s Law PvP god roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Ricochet Rounds

Ricochet Rounds Perk 1: Enlightened Action

Enlightened Action Perk 2: Zen Moment

Zen Moment Weapon Mod : Targeting Adjuster

: Targeting Adjuster Origin Trait: Vanguard’s Vindication

Dexerto

While Warden’s Law stands out most in PvE, the Kinetic Hand Cannon is a viable option in PvP too. In The Crucible, it plays a lot like a Precision Frame, albeit with better range and a much more competitive TTK.

It has some problems, though. Most notably, Warden’s Law has sluggish handling and a slow reload time. The best perk to amend this is Enlightened Action, which improves both of these stats after you deal damage to another Guardian.

Article continues after ad

Another issue that holds Warden’s Law back is its recoil, which not even Arrowhead Brake fully negates. While its effective range with Ricochet Rounds stretches out to 33 meters, it can be difficult to land every shot at that distance.

To make Warden’s Law more consistent, you’ll want to farm a roll with Zen Moment. Every weapon hit grants a stack of reduced recoil, visual shake, and flinch. This perk has great synergy with Heavy Burst Hand Cannons, as each burst applies multiple stacks, quickly improving the gun’s overall performance.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How to get Warden’s Law in Destiny 2

Warden’s Law can be obtained by completing Nightfalls in the Vanguard playlist. While it has a chance of dropping from any difficulty, it is much more likely to be received as a reward from Master and Grandmaster completions.

Once you have received at least one Warden’s Law or Warden’s Law (Adept), you can focus it at Commander Zavala for x5 Vanguard Engrams and x25,000 Glimmer each.

To find out what other weapons are dominating Destiny’s sandbox right now, check out the best PvE guns and best PvP guns. You’ll also want to try out these meta Hunter builds, Titan builds, and Warlock builds to get the most out of your loadouts.