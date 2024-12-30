Best armor stats to prioritize for each class in Destiny 2

When creating a new build in Destiny 2, armor stats are one of the first things you need to consider and getting them wrong can ruin a loadout.

Given this, there’s a lot of pressure to upgrade the right stats and avoid wasting points in areas that don’t matter. However, Bungie doesn’t necessarily do the best job of explaining what stats matter for each class, often making it hard to figure out what you should prioritize.

To help you make sure your next build is as strong as possible, we’ve ranked all six armor stats from best to worst for each class. By following the advice outlined below, you can be more confident in your loadouts and dominate both PvE and PvP alike.

Best armor stats on each class – Ranked best to worst

Hunter : Resilience > Mobility > Recovery > Strength > Discipline > Intellect

: Resilience > Mobility > Recovery > Strength > Discipline > Intellect Titan: Resilience > Strength > Discipline > Recovery > Intellect > Mobility

Resilience > Strength > Discipline > Recovery > Intellect > Mobility Warlock: Resilience > Recovery > Discipline > Strength > Intellect > Mobility

For more information on why we’ve ranked these in this order, check out the below section that breaks down why each stat is either important, situational, or not worth using depending on which class you prefer playing.

Best armor stats for Hunter

Dexerto

The most important armor stats for Hunter are Resilience, Mobility, and Recovery, making these a priority to upgrade over the other available stats.

Resilience is important regardless of build, as it makes you more durable. Meanwhile, Mobility is the Hunter Class Stat, so it reduces your Class Ability cooldown, allowing you to dodge more frequently. As for Recovery, it is especially important on Hunter, as this class has fewer options to heal than its counterparts, making this essential for survival.

For melee builds, you’ll want to prioritize Strength too. Likewise, a high Discipline stat can be useful on specific builds, though Hunters don’t typically rely on their Grenade ability. Finally, Intellect is largely useless on Hunter, with even Super-focused builds like Celestial Nighthawk benefitting more from other stats.

Best armor stats for Titan

Dexerto

The most important armor stats for Titan are Resilience, Strength, and Discipline, making these a priority to upgrade over the other available stats.

Having a high Resilience stat is always important, as it makes you more resistant to damage, but it’s especially important on Titan due to it being a Class Stat. Maxing this out at 100 will make you tankier and reduce your Class Ability cooldown, making it a priority over everything else.

Beyond that, both Strength and Discipline are useful to keep your Melee and Grenade abilities off cooldown. A lot of Titan builds rely on these, so focusing on their associated stats is worthwhile. The other three armor stats aren’t particularly important, but if your build has a lack of self-healing, you may also want to consider upgrading Recovery to make up for that.

Best armor stats for Warlock

Dexerto

The most important armor stats for Warlock are Resilience, Recovery, and Discipline, making these a priority to upgrade over the other available stats.

Resilience is the best stat for Warlocks, with the damage resistance it provides making it more useful than any other option. However, Recovery is a close second, with this Class Stat shortening your Class Ability cooldown and letting you heal faster. Having both of these stats maxed will give your build incredible sustain, which is great for end-game activites.

It’s also worth prioritizing Discipline since Warlocks are usually dependent on their Grenade ability for damage rotations and add clear. Any remaining armor stats should be specced into either Strength or Intellect depending on whether you are playing a Melee build or Super build. We recommend avoiding Mobility entirely, as it only provides minor benefits to a Warlock.

All Destiny 2 Character Stats explained

ARMOR STAT EFFECT Discipline Decreases the cooldown time of your grenades, allowing you to use them more often. Intellect Decreases the cooldown of your Super ability, allowing you to use it more often. Mobility Increases your movement speed and maximum jump height. Recovery Increases the speed at which you regain lost health. Resilience Increased the amount of damage you can take before dying and increases your shield capacity. Reduces the damage taken from combatants. Strength Decreases the cooldown time of your melee ability, allowing you to use it more often.

In addition to these effects, some stats also reduce your Class Ability cooldown time depending on what class your are playing. These are known as Class Stats, with Hunters using Mobility, Titans using Resilience, and Warlocks using Discipline.

That’s everything you need to know about armor stats in Destiny 2, but be sure to check out the best Hunter builds, best Titan builds, and best Warlock builds to learn more about each class.