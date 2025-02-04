All new weapons in Destiny 2 Episode Heresy Act 1
Episode Heresy brings sweeping changes to Destiny 2’s meta with balance changes and a colossal cache of powerful new weapons spread across the entire sandbox. destined to be meta.
Like previous Episodes, Heresy is split into three Acts, each introducing additional weapons over the course of several months. We’ve been keeping tabs on all of Bungie’s pre-release streams and TWID posts to compile every known weapon coming with Act 1 and beyond, including seasonal gear, reprisals, Exotics, and more.
As with all major Destiny 2 updates, PvE and PvP metas will take some time to settle, especially when factoring in a suite of new Artifact perks. We’ll have plenty of meta commentary to come but for now, here’s what you’ll be hunting for throughout Heresy.
Seasonal weapons
Four weapons will be available through Heresy Act 1’s seasonal activity, The Nether. We’ll have the full list of available perks for each when the Episode goes live, but for now, we know the names of two, Adamantite and Psychopomp.
The former is a support frame Auto Rifle similar to The Final Shape’s No Hesitation while the latter is an area denial frame Arc Grenade Launcher that fires multiple projectiles per round and can roll the new Bolt Charge synergy perk, Rolling Storm.
Trials of Osiris weapons
In addition to deploying a complete rework of Trials of Osiris in Episode Heresy, Bungie’s adding two weapons to the PvP activity’s loot table.
One of these is a reprised version of Void Hand Cannon Exalted Truth with new perks while the other is Keen Thistle, a brand new Solar Sniper Rifle. See the table below for all of the perks each can roll.
|Weapon
|Archetype
|Perk 1
|Perk 2
|Keen Thistle
|Solar Sniper Rifle
(Aggressive)
|Snapshot Sights
Lone Wolf
Under Pressure
Incandescent
Envious Arsenal
Slickdraw
Triple Tap
|Opening Shot
Closing Time
Discord
Bait and Switch
Moving Target
Vorpal Weapon
Fourth Times the Charm
|Exalted Truth
|Void Hand Cannon
(Adaptive)
|Slideshot
Lone Wolf
Destabilizing Rounds
Moving Target
Zen Moment
Keep Away
Withering Gaze
|Eye of the Storm
Opening Shot
Precision Instrument
Magnificent Howl
One for All
Repulsor Brace
Ritual activity weapons (Crucible, Vanguard, Gambit)
New loot for all of Destiny 2’s core ritual activities provides plenty of reasons to revisit Crucible, Vanguard Ops, and Gambit. Among these new tools of destruction are Lotus-Eater, a Void rocket sidearm, and Redrix’s Estoc, the first Legacy PR-55 Frame Pulse Rifle to be added since 2021’s 30th Anniversary update.
Rounding out the above are is the return of Palindrome as a Nightfall-exclusive drop and Arc Rapid-Fire Glaive Joxer’s Longsword, available through Gambit. See the table below for every Heresy ritual weapon and their respective perk pools.
|Weapon
|Archetype
|Perk 1
|Perk 2
|Lotus-Eater
|Void Sidearm
(Rocket-Assisted Frame)
|Shoot to Loot
Beacon Rounds
Reconstruction
Strategist
Feeding Frenzy
Repulsor Brace
|Destabilizing Rounds
High Ground
Reverberation
Box Weaken
Adrenaline Junky
One for All
|The Palindrome
|Arc Hand Cannon
(Adaptive)
|Closing Time
Elemental Capacitor
Explosive Payload
Outlaw
To the Pain
|Magnificent Howl
Snapshot Sights
Master of Arms
Opening Shot
Desperate Measures
|Cynosure
|Strand Rocket Launcher
(Aggressive)
|Reconstruction
Envious Arsenal
Slice
Demolitionist
Field Prep
Tracking Module
Sympathetic Arsenal
Impulse Amplifier
Ambitious Assassin
Clown Cartridge
Danger Zone
Overflow
|Chain Reaction
Explosive Light
Bipod
Cluster Bomb
Quickdraw
Lasting Impression
Adrenaline Junkie
Reverberation
Desperate Measures
High Ground
Hatchling
|Backfang
|Arc Glaive
(Rapid-Fire)
|Impulse Amplifier
Beacon Rounds
Grave Robber
Immovable Object
Tilting at Windmills
Shot Swap
Steady Hands
Replenishing Aegis
Field Prep
Lead from Gold
Mulligan
|Voltshot
Swashbuckler
Surrounded
Unrelenting
Wellspring
Vorpal Weapon
Unstoppable Force
Close to Melee
Desperate Measure
Adagio
Adrenaline Junkie
|Joxer’s Longsword
|Void Pulse Rifle
(Heavy Burst)
|Closing Time
Demolitionist
Dragonfly
Killing Wind
Gutshot Straight
Lone Wolf
Pugilist
Enlightened Action
Rewind Rounds
Repulsor Brace
Strategist
Shoot to Loot
|Adrenaline Junkie
Desperado
Desperate Measures
Destabilizing Rounds
Withering Gaze
Headseeker
High Impact Reserves
Under Pressure
One for All
Swashbuckler
Zen Moment
|Redrix’s Estoc
|Stasis Pulse Rifle
(Legacy PR-55 Frame)
|Encore
Lone Wolf
Perpetual Motion
Zen Moment
Offhand Strike
Rimestealer
Demolitionist
|Desperate Measures
Sword Logic
Desperado
Headseeker
Rapid Hit
Kill Clip
Headstone
Exotic weapons
Lodestar
- Weapon Type: Trace Rifle
- Element: Arc
- Exotic Perks: Arc Alignment, Starlight Beam
- Catalyst: TBD
- How to get: Reach level 1 on the Premium Season Pass or Level 40 on the Free Season Pass
Lodestar is Episode Heresy’s seasonal Exotic earned by ranking up in the Premium Pass and has a few unique traits worthy of distinction. First and foremost, the Arc Trace Rifle is the first of its kind to use primary rather than special or heavy ammo and utilizes two different firing modes.
Similar to Vex Mythoclast, defeating opponents will build a gauge which, when full, will temporarily grant access to further benefits, including the ability for Lodestar’s beam to continuously apply Jolt to targets.
Barrow-Dyad
- Weapon Type: Submachine Gun
- Element: Strand
- Exotic Perks: Taken Divergence, Panic Response
- Catalyst: TBD
- How to get: TBD
Not much is currently known about Barrow-Dyad beyond its Strand element and in-built ability to automatically reload. Panic Response, the Exotic SMG’s intrinsic trait, allows the build-up of blight through damage. Reloading the weapon with stored blight will convert any stored into Blighted Seekers that automatically target and penetrate enemies.
Bungie hasn’t revealed how Guardians will obtain Barrow-Dyad, but it’s likely to be a reward either from Heresy’s Sundered Doctrine dungeon or an as-yet unannounced Exotic Mission.
Vault of Glass reprised raid weapons
The entire suite of weapons available through Vault of Glass receives crafting in Episode Heresy in addition to refreshed perk pools.
If you’re intending to hunt down Red Borders as soon as Heresy drops, check out our loot table to help you decide which encounters to farm while the raid is in the featured rotation.
Season of Arrivals reprised weapons
Five weapons from Season of Arrivals have been reprised for Episode Heresy, all of which boast new perk combos. The following will be earnable through Episode Heresy activities:
- False Promises – Kinetic Auto Rifle (High-Impact)
- Whispering Slab – Kinetic Bow (Lightweight)
- Cold Denial – Kinetic Pulse Rifle (High-Impact)
- Hollow Words – Arc Fusion Rifle (Precision)
- Temptation’s Hook – Arc Sword (Caster)
New Weapon perks
As with previous Episodes, a host of new perks aimed at shaking up Destiny 2’s meta arrive in Heresy. So far, we only know of one perk but will update this list when the update goes live.
- Rolling Storm: Final blows grant Bolt Charge. While amplified, final blows grant additional Bolt Charge.
New Weapon Origin Traits
Two Origin traits, Timelost Magazine and Willing Vessel arrive with Heresy, available on exclusively on Vault of Glass and seasonal weapons respectively.
Here are the official in-game descriptions of each:
- Timelost Magazine: Final blows with this weapon grant bonus Super energy. When your Super expires, this weapon’s magazine size is doubled for a long duration and reloads from reserves.
- Willing Vessel: Dealing damage or defeating targets with this weapon gradually grants increased stability, handling, reload speed, and charge rate. This effect gradually decreases over time but is gained more quickly while near allies.
That's every new weapon added in Episode Heresy Act 1.