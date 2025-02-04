Four seasonal weapons will be available in Heresy Act 1,

Episode Heresy brings sweeping changes to Destiny 2’s meta with balance changes and a colossal cache of powerful new weapons spread across the entire sandbox. destined to be meta.

Like previous Episodes, Heresy is split into three Acts, each introducing additional weapons over the course of several months. We’ve been keeping tabs on all of Bungie’s pre-release streams and TWID posts to compile every known weapon coming with Act 1 and beyond, including seasonal gear, reprisals, Exotics, and more.

As with all major Destiny 2 updates, PvE and PvP metas will take some time to settle, especially when factoring in a suite of new Artifact perks. We’ll have plenty of meta commentary to come but for now, here’s what you’ll be hunting for throughout Heresy.

Seasonal weapons

Four weapons will be available through Heresy Act 1’s seasonal activity, The Nether. We’ll have the full list of available perks for each when the Episode goes live, but for now, we know the names of two, Adamantite and Psychopomp.

The former is a support frame Auto Rifle similar to The Final Shape’s No Hesitation while the latter is an area denial frame Arc Grenade Launcher that fires multiple projectiles per round and can roll the new Bolt Charge synergy perk, Rolling Storm.

Trials of Osiris weapons

In addition to deploying a complete rework of Trials of Osiris in Episode Heresy, Bungie’s adding two weapons to the PvP activity’s loot table.

One of these is a reprised version of Void Hand Cannon Exalted Truth with new perks while the other is Keen Thistle, a brand new Solar Sniper Rifle. See the table below for all of the perks each can roll.

Keen Thistle is a brand new Sniper Rifle coming in Episode Heresy.

Weapon Archetype Perk 1 Perk 2 Keen Thistle Solar Sniper Rifle

(Aggressive) Snapshot Sights

Lone Wolf

Under Pressure

Incandescent

Envious Arsenal

Slickdraw

Triple Tap Opening Shot

Closing Time

Discord

Bait and Switch

Moving Target

Vorpal Weapon

Fourth Times the Charm Exalted Truth Void Hand Cannon

(Adaptive) Slideshot

Lone Wolf

Destabilizing Rounds

Moving Target

Zen Moment

Keep Away

Withering Gaze Eye of the Storm

Opening Shot

Precision Instrument

Magnificent Howl

One for All

Repulsor Brace

Ritual activity weapons (Crucible, Vanguard, Gambit)

New loot for all of Destiny 2’s core ritual activities provides plenty of reasons to revisit Crucible, Vanguard Ops, and Gambit. Among these new tools of destruction are Lotus-Eater, a Void rocket sidearm, and Redrix’s Estoc, the first Legacy PR-55 Frame Pulse Rifle to be added since 2021’s 30th Anniversary update.

Rounding out the above are is the return of Palindrome as a Nightfall-exclusive drop and Arc Rapid-Fire Glaive Joxer’s Longsword, available through Gambit. See the table below for every Heresy ritual weapon and their respective perk pools.

Dexerto Redrix’s Estoc joins BXR-55 Battler as a Legacy PR-55 archetype.

Weapon Archetype Perk 1 Perk 2 Lotus-Eater Void Sidearm

(Rocket-Assisted Frame) Shoot to Loot

Beacon Rounds

Reconstruction

Strategist

Feeding Frenzy

Repulsor Brace Destabilizing Rounds

High Ground

Reverberation

Box Weaken

Adrenaline Junky

One for All The Palindrome Arc Hand Cannon

(Adaptive) Closing Time

Elemental Capacitor

Explosive Payload

Outlaw

To the Pain Magnificent Howl

Snapshot Sights

Master of Arms

Opening Shot

Desperate Measures Cynosure Strand Rocket Launcher

(Aggressive) Reconstruction

Envious Arsenal

Slice

Demolitionist

Field Prep

Tracking Module

Sympathetic Arsenal

Impulse Amplifier

Ambitious Assassin

Clown Cartridge

Danger Zone

Overflow Chain Reaction

Explosive Light

Bipod

Cluster Bomb

Quickdraw

Lasting Impression

Adrenaline Junkie

Reverberation

Desperate Measures

High Ground

Hatchling Backfang Arc Glaive

(Rapid-Fire) Impulse Amplifier

Beacon Rounds

Grave Robber

Immovable Object

Tilting at Windmills

Shot Swap

Steady Hands

Replenishing Aegis

Field Prep

Lead from Gold

Mulligan Voltshot

Swashbuckler

Surrounded

Unrelenting

Wellspring

Vorpal Weapon

Unstoppable Force

Close to Melee

Desperate Measure

Adagio

Adrenaline Junkie Joxer’s Longsword Void Pulse Rifle

(Heavy Burst) Closing Time

Demolitionist

Dragonfly

Killing Wind

Gutshot Straight

Lone Wolf

Pugilist

Enlightened Action

Rewind Rounds

Repulsor Brace

Strategist

Shoot to Loot Adrenaline Junkie

Desperado

Desperate Measures

Destabilizing Rounds

Withering Gaze

Headseeker

High Impact Reserves

Under Pressure

One for All

Swashbuckler

Zen Moment Redrix’s Estoc Stasis Pulse Rifle

(Legacy PR-55 Frame) Encore

Lone Wolf

Perpetual Motion

Zen Moment

Offhand Strike

Rimestealer

Demolitionist Desperate Measures

Sword Logic

Desperado

Headseeker

Rapid Hit

Kill Clip

Headstone

Exotic weapons

Lodestar

Lodestar is Destiny 2’s first primary ammo Trace Rifle.

Weapon Type: Trace Rifle

Trace Rifle Element: Arc

Arc Exotic Perks: Arc Alignment, Starlight Beam

Arc Alignment, Starlight Beam Catalyst: TBD

TBD How to get: Reach level 1 on the Premium Season Pass or Level 40 on the Free Season Pass

Lodestar is Episode Heresy’s seasonal Exotic earned by ranking up in the Premium Pass and has a few unique traits worthy of distinction. First and foremost, the Arc Trace Rifle is the first of its kind to use primary rather than special or heavy ammo and utilizes two different firing modes.

Similar to Vex Mythoclast, defeating opponents will build a gauge which, when full, will temporarily grant access to further benefits, including the ability for Lodestar’s beam to continuously apply Jolt to targets.

Barrow-Dyad

Weapon Type: Submachine Gun

Submachine Gun Element: Strand

Strand Exotic Perks: Taken Divergence, Panic Response

Taken Divergence, Panic Response Catalyst: TBD

TBD How to get: TBD

Not much is currently known about Barrow-Dyad beyond its Strand element and in-built ability to automatically reload. Panic Response, the Exotic SMG’s intrinsic trait, allows the build-up of blight through damage. Reloading the weapon with stored blight will convert any stored into Blighted Seekers that automatically target and penetrate enemies.

Bungie hasn’t revealed how Guardians will obtain Barrow-Dyad, but it’s likely to be a reward either from Heresy’s Sundered Doctrine dungeon or an as-yet unannounced Exotic Mission.

Vault of Glass reprised raid weapons

The entire suite of weapons available through Vault of Glass receives crafting in Episode Heresy in addition to refreshed perk pools.

If you’re intending to hunt down Red Borders as soon as Heresy drops, check out our loot table to help you decide which encounters to farm while the raid is in the featured rotation.

The entire Vault of Glass arsenal gets refreshed perks and weapon crafting.

Season of Arrivals reprised weapons

Five weapons from Season of Arrivals have been reprised for Episode Heresy, all of which boast new perk combos. The following will be earnable through Episode Heresy activities:

False Promises – Kinetic Auto Rifle (High-Impact)

Whispering Slab – Kinetic Bow (Lightweight)

Cold Denial – Kinetic Pulse Rifle (High-Impact)

Hollow Words – Arc Fusion Rifle (Precision)

Temptation’s Hook – Arc Sword (Caster)

Five weapons from Season of Arrivals have been reprised with new perks.

New Weapon perks

As with previous Episodes, a host of new perks aimed at shaking up Destiny 2’s meta arrive in Heresy. So far, we only know of one perk but will update this list when the update goes live.

Rolling Storm: Final blows grant Bolt Charge. While amplified, final blows grant additional Bolt Charge.

New Weapon Origin Traits

Two Origin traits, Timelost Magazine and Willing Vessel arrive with Heresy, available on exclusively on Vault of Glass and seasonal weapons respectively.

Here are the official in-game descriptions of each:

Timelost Magazine: Final blows with this weapon grant bonus Super energy. When your Super expires, this weapon’s magazine size is doubled for a long duration and reloads from reserves.

Final blows with this weapon grant bonus Super energy. When your Super expires, this weapon’s magazine size is doubled for a long duration and reloads from reserves. Willing Vessel: Dealing damage or defeating targets with this weapon gradually grants increased stability, handling, reload speed, and charge rate. This effect gradually decreases over time but is gained more quickly while near allies.

That’s every new weapon added in Episode Heresy Act 1. For more Destiny 2 content, check out the best Exotic weapons, this week’s featured Dungeons & Raids, and active Promo Codes redeemable for in-game cosmetics.