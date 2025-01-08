All Kell’s Fall organ puzzle codes in Destiny 2

The Kell’s Fall exotic mission was added in Revenant Act 3, but to unlock everything the Destiny 2 quest has to offer, you’ll need to overcome a series of organ puzzles.

These puzzles require you to enter a melody using symbols on an organ, with specific combinations unlocking various rewards. These combinations are found throughout the exotic mission and are needed to upgrade Slayer’s Fang, complete the new fieldwork tasks, and unlock more Tonics.

You can search for them yourselves, but that can take a long time. To help you get through the content faster, we’ve listed all of the melody codes below needed to complete the Kell’s Fall organ puzzle.

Organ puzzle 1 melody





The melody code for the first organ puzzle is 2-11-1-10-7-6, which can be found on a wall in the pathway up the stairs to the right of the organ. After entering this code, you will see the message: ‘The melody sounds like ancient gears grinding deep within the fortress’.

To find the room this opened, head back to the code’s location and continue past it through the now open door. In this room, there will be a sparkling Tonic on the floor that you can interact with to unlock the Nightsworn Sight II upgrade.

Organ puzzle 2 melody





The melody code for the second organ puzzle is 1-4-11-1-4-10, which can be found scattered around the area up the stairs to the left of the organ. After entering the code, you will see the message: ‘The melody sounds like a barrier giving way’.

To find the barrier this opened, follow the left path from the organ through the mirror you’d enter to continue the mission normally and continue past the Screebs until you reach a corridor where several Husks spawn. At the end of this corridor, you will find a sparkling knife on the floor that you can interact with to unlock the Nightsworn Sight III upgrade.

Organ puzzle 3 melody





The melody code for the third organ puzzle is 1-8-1-6, which can be found…. After entering the code, you will see the message: ‘The melody sounds like a long sigh. Air stirring in a forgotten passage.’

Continue through the mission until you reach the second Rally Banner before the Machinist boss fight. Search around this area to find three braziers, which can be lit to open a door found behind the rally banner. Head through this door and interact with the sparkling vase to unlock the Nightsworn Sight IV upgrade & x1 Tonic of Exotic Ciphers.

Scorned Organist boss melody





The melody code to spawn the Scorned Organist boss is 10-4-6-1-11-4-8-1, which is the inverse of a miscellaneous code used to open a room devoted to Uldren. After entering the code, the boss will immediately spawn.

You need to defeat the Scorned Organist to complete the final Key Fieldwork Task, given by Eido in The Last City. Doing so unlocks the Spectroscopic Shell and x1 Large Tonic Reagent Sack.

Miscellaneous codes

MELODY CODE What it unlocks 1-8-1-11-9 Rewards a random Exotic Tonic. 4-7-9-6-2-6-7-1 Plays an audio easter egg where Savathûn cackles in the background. 1-8-4-11-1-6-4-10 Opens a secret door in the Undercroft leading to a room devoted to Uldren.

Those are all of the known codes in the Kell’s Fall exotic mission. If more are discovered, we’ll be sure to update this page, so be sure to come check back to avoid missing out.

In the meantime, you can learn more about the best PvE weapons, Best PvP weapons, and best Exotic weapons in the meta. Using these is bound to make completing Kell’s Fall easier, especially if you intend to take on expert difficulty.