All Destiny 2 expansions are on sale making this the perfect time to get started

It’s Black Friday, and Bungie has celebrated the occasion by discounting all of the Destiny 2 expansions, making this the perfect time to start your journey.

Both PlayStation and Xbox fans have been given an incredible opportunity to buy the looter shooter’s DLC at a heavily discounted price. From Forsaken to Beyond Light and even The Final Shape, every expansion is on sale for at least 50% off, with others seeing discounts as large as 90%.

Unfortunately, Steam is not offering any comparable deals for the time being, with its Autumn Sale not beginning until November 27, 2024. As such, PC players will either have to wait until then or take advantage of the Xbox App, which has the same offers available as the Xbox Store on consoles.

Destiny 2 DLC heavily discounted for Black Friday 2024

Here are all of the Black Friday sales available for the Destiny 2 expansions across both the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store, which will remain discounted until December 3, 2024:

PlayStation Store

EXPANSION PRICE DISCOUNT Forsaken Pack $19.99 -> $1.99

£16.99 -> $1.69

€19.99 -> €1.99 90% Off Shadowkeep Pack $19.99 -> $1.99

£16.99 -> $1.69

€19.99 -> €1.99 90% Off Beyond Light Pack $19.99 -> $1.99

£16.99 -> $1.69

€19.99 -> €1.99 90% Off Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack $24.99 -> $2.49

£21.99 -> £2.19

€24.99 -> €2.49 90% Off The Witch Queen $29.99 -> $2.99

£24.99 -> £2.49

€29.99 -> €2.99 90% Off Lightfall $29.99 -> $2.99

£24.99 -> £2.49

€29.99 -> €2.99 90% Off The Final Shape $49.99 -> $24.99

£41.99 -> £20.99

€49.99 -> €24.99 50% Off The Light and Darkness Collection $149.99 -> $52.49

£124.99 -> £43.74

€149.99 -> €52.49 65% Off

Xbox Store/App

EXPANSION PRICE DISCOUNT Forsaken Pack $19.99 -> $1.99

£16.99 -> $1.69

€19.99 -> €1.99 90% Off Shadowkeep Pack $19.99 -> $1.99

£16.99 -> $1.69

€19.99 -> €1.99 90% Off Beyond Light Pack $19.99 -> $1.99

£16.99 -> $1.69

€19.99 -> €1.99 90% Off Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack $24.99 -> $2.49

£21.99 -> £2.19

€24.99 -> €2.49 90% Off The Witch Queen $29.99 -> $2.99

£24.99 -> £2.49

€29.99 -> €2.99 90% Off Lightfall $29.99 -> $2.99

£24.99 -> £2.49

€29.99 -> €2.99 90% Off The Final Shape $49.99 -> $24.99

£41.99 -> £20.99

€49.99 -> €24.99 50% Off The Final Shape + Annual Pass $99.99 -> $49.99

£83.99 -> £41.99

€99.99 -> €49.99 50% Off The Light and Darkness Collection $149.99 -> $52.49

£124.99 -> £43.74

€149.99 -> €52.49 65% Off Legacy Collection (2024) $69.99 -> $10.49

£57.99 -> £8.69

€69.99 -> €10.49 85% Off

What expansions should you buy?

Bungie

Those wanting to get the absolute most out of their Destiny 2 experience should buy The Light and Darkness Collection for 65% off.

At $52.49, it is fairly expensive, but this massive bundle features all of the available content from every expansion in Destiny 2, including campaigns, raids, dungeons, loot, and gear.

This deal also includes the Annual Pass for The Final Shape, which you’ll need to access the seasonal content without spending extra in the future. Effectively, if you own The Light and Darkness Collection, you won’t have to worry about buying anything else until the next expansion is released in 2025.

Alternatively, you can just buy The Final Shape on its own for $24.99 to get an idea of what Destiny 2 is all about. However, be aware that if you do end up enjoying the game and want to buy more expansions, these current deals probably won’t exist. Outside of Black Friday, you are looking at over $150 to experience the full game.

If you are still unsure, check out our The Final Shape review to see what we thought about Destiny’s latest DLC and why it is one of the best expansions ever made.