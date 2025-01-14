A truly iconic Destiny 2 weapon is making its comeback in Episode Heresy

Bungie has teased the return of an iconic Destiny 2 weapon that hasn’t been issued in almost four years, with it set to finally make a comeback in Episode Heresy.

A cryptic post on X/Twitter from the official Destiny 2 account was shared that reads, “On a clover, if alive, erupts a vast, pure evil; a fire volcano,” which is a palindrome that all but confirms the return of an iconic weapon of the same name – The Palindrome.

The Palindrome is a Void Hand Cannon that was last issued in Season 13 as the Nightfall reward for Season of the Chosen. Back in its day, it was considered one of the best PvP weapons, largely due to its incredible stats that outclassed just about everything at the time.

It still has those monstrous stats even now, but its perk pool has become very dated, especially with Rangefinder getting a big nerf back in Lightfall. As such, a reprisal is not a bad idea and is bound to get Guardians to log on and grind Vanguard activities in Heresy once the next episode goes live on February 4, 2025.

Where will The Palindrome fit in the meta?

The Palindrome will almost certainly remain a Void Hand Cannon that uses an Adaptive Frame. That would make it an interesting addition to the meta, as there aren’t actually that many options in the sandbox to fill this role.

Currently, the only options are Ancient Gospel and Exalted Truth, which are exclusive to Garden of Salvation and Trials of Osiris, respectively. That means unless you are confident in either completing raids or queueing into the most unforgiving PvP mode, there isn’t a Void Hand Cannon available in this archetype.

For casual players, The Palindrome’s return should resolve this problem, giving them a weapon to fill this hole at last. It will most likely be available as the featured Nightfall weapon in Heresy, so just about anyone will be able to farm it.

However, we don’t know what perks it will roll yet, so it’s hard to say if this will be strictly a PvP weapon like before or be given the tools to succeed in PvE too.

The latter isn’t out of the question, as The Mountaintop made its return and became exclusively a PvE Weapon, despite originally being a meta-defining PvP weapon. Bungie has been known to redefine guns and adjust what areas of the sandbox they excel in, so The Palindrome could be a great choice in more content this time around.