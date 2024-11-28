Dead by Daylight x Junji Ito collab brings horror manga characters to life

Dead by Daylight will be hosting a crossover with the works of horror mangaka Junji Ito, the creator of some of the most terrifying comic books of all time.

Dead by Daylight is slowly becoming the biggest horror crossover franchise of all time. Mortal Kombat and its DLC can’t hold a candle to the game that brings Sadako from The Ring, Vecna from Dungeons & Dragons, and Leon S. Kennedy from Resident Evil together.

It was revealed during the Doomed Course Livestream on the official Dead by Daylight YouTube channel that the game will be adding eight different skins for existing Killers and Survivors, based on different characters from Junji Ito’s various mangas. The collaboration will be released on January 7, 2025.

Article continues after ad

The Junji Ito collection in Dead by Daylight will include two Legendary outfits, with the Artist as Fuchi from Fashion Model and the Spirit as Tomie from Painter. These skins will also feature unique audio recorded specifically for the collaboration.

Article continues after ad

The other six outfits include the Trickster dressing like the title character from Souichi’s Selfish Curse, the Dredge is based on The Story of the Mysterious Tunnel, and the Twins looking like the beastly creatures from The Strange Hikizuri Siblings.

Article continues after ad

The Survivors will also receive outfits, with Kate representing House of the Marionettes, Yui will be dressed like Tomie from Photograph, and Yun Jin will be dressed like Terumi from The Hanging Balloons.

Junji Ito might be the greatest horror comic artist of all time. While he hasn’t had the best luck with adaptations, his work is an ideal fit for a video game.

The stream’s hosts mentioned that they showed Junji Ito the collaboration and a video of his reaction will be uploaded in the new year. Hopefully, he loved how the characters will appear, and won’t pull a screaming face like his characters make in his comics.

Article continues after ad