Dead by Daylight x FNAF collab: Everything we know

The long-awaited Five Nights at Freddy’s crossover is finally coming to Dead by Daylight. Here’s everything you need to know about its release window and more.

Dead by Daylight’s crossovers have come a long way since the game first released. From iconic horror movies like Halloween and Nightmare on Elm Street to video games such as Resident Evil and Silent Hill, the game has often been compared to Fortnite due to the amount of collabs it has.

That said, for so long, players have been begging for a Five Nights at Freddy’s collaboration to join the fog. Well, as confirmed by Behavior, this will no longer be just another item on the wishlists of players.

We’ve gathered all the details you need to know about the Dead by Daylight x Five Nights at Freddy’s collab.

Dead by Daylight x Five Nights at Freddy’s release window

According to Dead by Daylight’s post on X, the Five Nights at Freddy’s collab will arrive in Summer 2025.

This is the only official information we have so far, as devs have yet to specify the exact date and which characters or skins will be included in the collab.

Either way, it’ll be interesting to see how big of a crossover this will be and what new perks and mechanics will be added to the game, assuming it is a full-chapter collab. If that’s the case, there’s a possibility a new map based on the franchise may also be added.

Given the collaboration’s release window, there’s still quite a long wait until then. However, in the meantime, players can look forward to the upcoming Castlevania collaboration. This features a new killer, Dracula, who can transform into a bat and wolf, and a survivor named Trevor Belmont.

We’ll be sure to update you with more information regarding the Dead by Daylight x Five Nights at Freddy’s collab once they are available, so make sure to keep checking back.

