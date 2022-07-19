Dead by Daylight x Attack on Titan collection: Mikasa survivor, Armored Titan killer

Alan Bernal . 1 hour ago

The next Dead by Daylight collection brings Attack on Titan to the survival horror game with skins for survivors Mikasa, Erin, Armin and killers in the form of the Armored and War Hammer Titans.

To usher in the DbD update 6.1.0 patch notes, developers Behaviour Interactive are collaborating with one of the most popular modern anime with a host of new cosmetics to change up your character.

These skins were designed for specific Survivors and Killers in the game, meaning they won’t be their own playable character. Instead they will add to the DbD closets for various characters already in the game like Meg Thomas, Felix Richter,

A total of 10 cosmetics are coming in the Dead by Daylight x Attack on Titan collection, so take a look below for a complete look at the collab.

Attack on Titan Dead by Daylight collection

The stars of the hit franchise are coming to DbD headlined by AoT’s Mikasa, Eren, Levi and the Armored Titan.

Fans of both properties may see some crossover similarities between the DbD character and its corresponding AoT skin, and that’s by design.

“We dove into the backstories of our characters to ensure their outfits were representative of the original Attack on Titan character emotions or values,” Dead by Daylight Live Ops Product Manager Rose Li said. “Historia’s cloak, as seen on Kate Denson, is meant to reflect her kindness — she wears one to visit an orphanage in the anime.”

There’s skins for eight different Survivors and two for Killers, and we’ve listed them below along with their listed price in the store.

Dead by Daylight Attack on Titan skins:

Dwight Fairfield – Eren’s Uniform (1080 AC)

Yui Kimura – Mikasa’s Uniform (1080 AC)

Jake Park – Levi’s Uniform (1080 AC)

Meg Thomas – Annie’s Uniform (1080 AC)

Felix Richter – Armin’s Uniform (1080 AC)

Kate Denson – Historia’s Uniform (1080 AC)

Zarina Kassir – Hange’s Uniform (1080 AC)

Ace Visconti – Kenny’s Uniform (1080 AC)

The Oni – Armored Titan (1485 AC)

The Spirit – War Hammer Titan (1485 AC)

Players can also earn five Charms buying different skins, so be sure to plan your purchases accordingly.

Cadet Corps Crest Charm – Logging on during the Mid-Chapter release*

Scout Regiment Corps Crest Charm – Unlocking any 3 Attack on Titan outfits

Military Police Regiment Crest Charm – Unlocking any 2 Attack on Titan outfits

Garrison Regiment Crest Charm – Unlocking any Attack on Titan Survivor outfit

Wall Titan Charm: Unlocking any Attack on Titan Killer outfit

There’s a bit of something for everyone in the Attack on Titan x Dead by Daylight crossover, and DbD players can check out the entire collection in-game now.